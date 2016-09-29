Saban: QB Blake Barnett has left Crimson Tide program

Alabama quarterback Blake Barnett, a former five-star recruit, has left the Crimson Tide.
The redshirt freshman approached coach Nick Saban earlier this week with concerns about his future in the program.
"We received word this afternoon that Blake Barnett has officially withdrawn from school and is no longer with our program. The quarterback position is a very unique position where only one player can play," Saban said in a release. "We are very disappointed any time a player leaves the program who feels he can compete for a starting position elsewhere, rather than here at Alabama. We wish Blake the very best of luck in the future."
Barnett wasn't accounted for during the media viewing period of Alabama's Wednesday practice, and Saban later said he was uncertain whether Barnett would remain a part of the program.
Barnett was heavily recruited out of Corona (Calif.) Santiago High School, with offers from Notre Dame, Michigan, UCLA and other top programs. His transfer intentions remain unclear. Barnett competed for the starting job this season with true freshman Jalen Hurts, earning the starting nod against USC in Week 1. Barnett was removed after two series as Hurts led a 52-6 win, and has seen limited playing time since.