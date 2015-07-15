Saban: Draft feedback affected Alabama's prep for playoff game

A year ago, reform to the draft advisory board's feedback system set a soft maximum of five players per each school that can submit an application for feedback. However, in certain cases when merited, and at the discretion of the board, more than five players from one school can submit for feedback. The reform also changed the feedback itself, reducing responses to players to one of three categories: a first-round grade, a second-round grade, or a recommendation to return to school. Saban said six Alabama players submitted for feedback last season.