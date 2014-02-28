Ryan Shazier compares himself to two Pro Bowl linebackers

Shazier measured 6-foot-1 and 237 pounds at the combine, an inch shorter but seven pounds heavier than he was listed at Ohio State. The added weight certainly didn't hurt in the vertical jump -- a super-impressive 42 inches, the best of any athlete at the event. He also had a 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump, which was sixth-best among all the players. That a linebacker put up those kind of numbers is eye-opening.