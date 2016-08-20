Ryan Shazier calls out Michigan over mistake in graphic

A Michigan recruiting graphic touting the number of college players coach Jim Harbaugh has placed in the NFL accidentally included at least one -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier -- who never played a down for the Wolverines coach.
That Shazier attended Michigan's rival, Ohio State, and was the first to draw attention to the error, only adds to the embarrassment. Michigan, in turn, deleted the tweet featuring the graphic, but the image was captured at cleveland.com:
Credit Michigan Director of Football Creative Aaron Bills, who owns the mistake and issued an apology for the error:
Do the errors end there? Cleveland.com suggests they don't, pointing out images in the graphic that bear resemblance to Dallas Cowboys veterans Sean Lee and Jason Witten, as well as Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski, none of whom played for Harbaugh, either.
Mistakes happen.
But so does the criticism that follows them. And if Ohio State had made a similar mistake by including a former Michigan player in a recruiting graphic, you can bet everything in your wallet that Harbaugh would have issued a Twitter hammering for it.
Hopefully if Harbaugh is asked about it at his next press conference, he'll face the heat like his graphic designer did, instead of walking away from it.