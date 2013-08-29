Rutgers visits Fresno State in best AAC game of Week 1

The skinny: While Boise State, as usual, is getting all the preseason attention in the Mountain West, Fresno State is being overlooked despite the presence of QB Derek Carr, WR Davante Adams and OT Austin Wentworth. This is Fresno's toughest non-conference test. Rutgers has a rebuilt secondary, which has to make Carr happy. Watch for Rutgers senior FS Jeremy Deering, a great athlete who will be playing his first game in the secondary. Rutgers WR Brandon Coleman is a big-timer (and you have to think at some point during the game, he looks at Carr and says to himself, "Man, what if I played with a quarterback like that?"). Rutgers' offensive line, headed by OT-turned-OG Kaleb Johnson, should be able to carve out a lot of running room. At some point, though, Scarlet Knights QB Gary Nova is going to have to hit some passes.