Rutgers reinstates WR Leonte Carroo from suspension

Rutgers reinstated wide receiver Leonte Carroo from suspension on Wednesday, one day after an assault charge against the star player was dropped.
Coach Kyle Flood, who is suspended, reinstated Carroo after the senior agreed to certain conditions.
"Flood reinstated Carroo after the student-athlete agreed to the conditions of his reinstatement and after he accepted the responsibility that comes with his return to the team," Rutgers announced in a statement.
Carroo was accused of slamming a woman onto a concrete surface outside the school's football stadium following a loss to Washington State last month. The woman had said she and Carroo were previously romantically involved. Carroo's attorney contended Carroo never touched the woman during the incident. A judge dismissed the charge Tuesday when the alleged victim opted not to pursue the case.
Rutgers faces one of the top teams in the Big Ten, Michigan State, at home on Saturday. Assuming he plays despite limited practice this week, Carroo's return to the lineup would make a major difference for a Rutgers team facing one of the nation's top defenses. Carroo caught 55 passes for 1,086 yards last year for Rutgers.
Flood was suspended for three games earlier this year for academic interference regarding the eligibility of one of his former players. Interim coach Norries Wilson led the team to a 27-14 win over Kansas last week. Flood's suspension will end after Saturday's game against Michigan State.