Rutgers fires coach Kyle Flood and athletic director

Rutgers has fired head coach Kyle Flood and athletic director Julie Hermann, school president Robert Barchi announced Sunday.
"Kyle Flood has been a loyal and dedicated member of our community for more than a decade and our head football coach for four seasons, during which his teams won 26 games and played in three bowl games," Barchi said in a statement. "However, our continued struggles on the field combined with several off the field issues have convinced me that we need new leadership of our football program."
Barchi also announced that Pat Hobbs will be the school's new athletic director, and he will lead the search for a new head football coach.
In five seasons at Rutgers, Flood compiled a 27-24 record, but was 4-12 in conference games since the school joined the Big Ten for the 2014 season.
The Scarlet Knights finished a 4-8 2015 season that was littered with controversy. The off-the-field mess included a three-game suspension for Flood this season after a school investigation confirmed that he had improperly contacted a faculty member. Prior to that, disciplinary problems plagued the program, including the dismissal of five players in an announcement made minutes before the team's season-opening game against Norfolk State. In total, seven Rutgers players were arrested since August, though charges were dropped against star receiver Leonte Carroo.
After having seven players selected in the 2013 NFL Draft, Rutgers was shut out of the previous two drafts.
Rutgers will become the fifth Big Ten program to make a head-coaching change in the last year, joining Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.
Hermann took over as athletic director in 2013 after the Mike Rice scandal led to Tim Pernetti's firing.