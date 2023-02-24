Around the NFL

Russell Wilson refutes report he asked Seahawks to fire coach Pete Carroll, GM John Schneider

Published: Feb 24, 2023 at 10:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Russell Wilson's sudden departure from Seattle (and ensuing disaster of a first season in Denver) now has a reported explanation, and it isn't pretty.

According to a story published Friday by The Athletic, Wilson's split from the Seahawks was the result of a power struggle in which Wilson appealed to ownership to fire both coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider. Wilson lost this battle, prompting Schneider and Carroll to seek a trade for Wilson, per The Athletic.

Wilson responded quickly to the story via Twitter on Friday.

"I love Pete and he was a father figure to me and John believed in me and drafted me as well," Wilson tweeted. "I never wanted them fired. All any of us wanted was to win.

"I'll always have respect for them and love for Seattle."

Related Links

The publication's story painted a picture of a power dynamic in Denver in which Wilson was given whatever he wanted -- including his own personal support staff, with access to the Broncos facility -- creating a sense of privilege and significant influence over Denver's offensive approach. The results were massively underwhelming: A Broncos team that was expected to contend with the eventual Super Bowl champion Chiefs for the AFC West finished 5-12, and coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired before the end of his first season.

"He had too much influence," an unidentified coach told The Athletic. "And it was mainly based on what Hackett allowed him to influence."

The Athletic reported that the Seahawks declined comment on its article, as did representatives for Hackett and Broncos general manager George Paton.

The Broncos appeared to have learned their lesson from reportedly enabling Wilson in 2022, replacing Hackett with Sean Payton -- precisely the coach Wilson once recommended to ownership in Seattle as a successor to Carroll, per The Athletic.

Upon being hired, Payton quickly pushed back against the notion he'd allow Wilson's support staff to maintain a significant presence in Denver's facility.

"That's foreign to me," Payton said on Feb. 6. "That's not going to take place here. I'm not familiar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that'll be it."

Carroll and Schneider, meanwhile, eventually enjoyed the last laugh; using some of the draft capital gained from the Wilson trade to restock its talent cupboard and take a Seahawks team that finished 7-10 in Wilson's final year to a 9-8 record that earned Seattle a wild-card berth in 2022. All of this was accomplished with a journeyman quarterback, Geno Smith, playing in place of Wilson.

Smith earned Comeback Player of the Year honors for his efforts. Wilson finished dead last in the AFC West.

Wilson's consolation prize: Denver's hiring of Payton, which cost the team additional draft capital to pry him from the control of the New Orleans Saints. We'll learn in 2023 whether Wilson's reported plan to fix the Seahawks will end up working in Denver.

Related Content

news

Cardinals OC Petzing already impressed with Kyler Murray, ready for 'unique' challenge of QB's absence

Drew Petzing is new to Arizona, leaving Cleveland to join the Cardinals staff, and it didn't take long for him to like what he's seen from starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Duce Staley finally 'close to home' with Panthers, embracing latest opportunity with Frank Reich

Duce Staley has moved from Detroit to Carolina, joining Panthers coach Frank Reich's new, star-studded coaching staff working for a club of which Staley always wanted to be a part.

news

Bruce Arians believes Buccaneers are in 'good hands' with QB Kyle Trask

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians believes the team is in "good hands" with quarterback Kyle Trask as the starting QB.

news

Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

The Rams are releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Find out the dates, times, location, how to watch and more.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Eric Bieniemy focused on OC role, 'excited' to call plays: 'Right now my feet are planted right here'

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the Washington media for the first time Thursday, telling reporters that he's focused on his current role and not potential future head-coaching opportunities.

news

Former head coach Vance Joseph returns to Broncos as defensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator. Joseph was previously the head coach in Denver from 2017-18 and was most recently the defensive coordinator in Arizona.

news

Browns hiring Bubba Ventrone as new assistant head coach/special teams coordinator

Aiming to improve a middling kicking game, the Cleveland Browns are hiring Bubba Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

news

Cardinals GM still 'evaluating' DeAndre Hopkins' future: 'I'm excited to have D-Hop on the team'

The new brass in Arizona inherited an assortment of question marks from the previous Cardinals regime. As we head into the offseason, one of the front-burner issues is the status of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE