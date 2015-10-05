Run of the year? Wisconsin prep RB scores on spectacular play

Published: Oct 05, 2015 at 03:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor

We have a candidate for run of the year, thanks to Kewaskum (Wis.) High running back Brandon Thull, who channeled Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders on this stunning play Friday night.

Thull went 49 yards for a touchdown on the run, and that wasn't his only highlight of the game. He also had an 85-yard TD run (his third TD run of the night), finishing with 193 yards on 21 carries in helping lead his team to a 21-6 win over previously unbeaten Berlin.

Berlin had several chances to stop him on the play -- poor No. 20 had about three different shots to make the tackle -- but once Thull made his final spin move and found an opening to his left, he was gone for the score.

Thull, a senior, hasn't been a highly coveted recruit to this point, per USA Today. He should get some extra looks from schools after that play.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter @NFL_CFB.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
news

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announces intention to enter 2021 NFL Draft

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence announced his intention to enter the 2021 NFL Draft on Wednesday.
news

Alabama WR DeVonta Smith wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama's DeVonta Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years on Tuesday.
news

Alabama, Ohio State advance to 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

After punching their tickets to Miami in dominant fashion on Friday, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (12-0) and No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) will face off for the national championship on January 11 inside Hard Rock Stadium.
news

College Football Playoff matchups announced: Alabama-Notre Dame, Clemson-Ohio State

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee unveiled matchups for its four-team field Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Notre Dame, and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State.
news

CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas due to COVID-19 

The College Football Playoff semifinal scheduled to be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1 is moving to the Dallas Cowboys' stadium in Arlington, Texas.
news

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five game

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to score in a Power Five game when she connected on an extra point in the first quarter against Tennessee.
news

Michigan-Ohio State game canceled due to Wolverines' COVID-19 cases

The annual Michigan-Ohio State football game has been canceled due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases among the Wolverines. Chase Goodbread explores the impact of the cancellation.
news

2021 East-West Shrine Bowl canceled due to COVID-19 challenges

The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled due to challenges presented by COVID-19, the event's organizers announced on Tuesday.
news

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle expected to miss rest of season with right ankle injury

College football lost arguably its most electrifying offensive player on Saturday when Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle injured his right ankle in Alabama's 48-17 win over rival Tennessee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW