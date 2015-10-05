Run of the year? Wisconsin prep RB scores on spectacular play

We have a candidate for run of the year, thanks to Kewaskum (Wis.) High running back Brandon Thull, who channeled Pro Football Hall of Famer Barry Sanders on this stunning play Friday night.
Thull went 49 yards for a touchdown on the run, and that wasn't his only highlight of the game. He also had an 85-yard TD run (his third TD run of the night), finishing with 193 yards on 21 carries in helping lead his team to a 21-6 win over previously unbeaten Berlin.
Berlin had several chances to stop him on the play -- poor No. 20 had about three different shots to make the tackle -- but once Thull made his final spin move and found an opening to his left, he was gone for the score.
Thull, a senior, hasn't been a highly coveted recruit to this point, per USA Today. He should get some extra looks from schools after that play.