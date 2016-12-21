Royce Freeman intends to return to Oregon for senior season

"After consulting with my family and giving this considerable thought, I feel this is the best decision for me in regards to my future on and off the field," Freeman stated. "My education was one of the most important reasons I chose to come to Oregon and that priority hasn't changed. I wish to thank (former) coach (Mark) Helfrich and the entire coaching staff for the roles they have played in my success thus far. ... However, the prospect of playing for coach Taggart my final year here was certainly a factor in my return. His enthusiasm and vision for this program are contagious. I am excited to be coached by him and to enhance my development."