Royce Freeman injured in Oregon loss to Nebraska

Published: Sep 17, 2016 at 02:05 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Saturday proved to be a rough one for some of college football's top players, including Oregon star RB Royce Freeman, who left their games with an injury.

The junior carried just five times for 31 yards in a 35-32 loss to Nebraska. He left the field using crutches and wearing a boot, although it's unclear how long the Ducks might be without the 230-pound workhorse. Running backs coach Gary Campbell said he doesn't believe Freeman's injury is "extensive." UO wide receiver Devon Allen came out of the game with a knee injury, as well, and coach Mark Helfrich said he couldn't provide a post-game update on Allen's status, according to The Oregonian. Allen played sparingly last year for the Ducks, slowed by a knee injury suffered in January of 2015, but rebounded well enough to reach the Olympic Games in Rio, where he reached the finals of the 110-meter hurdles event.

While the status of Oregon's two injured players is unclear, Tennessee learned Saturday it will be without CB Cam Sutton for an "extended period of time," according to UT coach Butch Jones, after suffering an injury in UT's 28-19 win over Ohio. That means the Volunteers figure to be without Sutton when they try to snap an 11-game series losing streak to rival Florida next week in Knoxville, Tenn.

"I feel for him, I feel for his family," Jones said, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. "This is an individual who is the role model for everyone of what a student-athlete is and what it takes to prepare week in and week out. You give me 11 Cam Suttons and we'll win a lot of football games. It's very, very unfortunate."

Tennessee's top linebacker, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, was also knocked out of the Ohio game with a shoulder injury. Jones said he is hopeful Reeves-Maybin will be available to play against the Gators.

Other injuries from Saturday:

Florida QB Luke Del Rio: Thanks to a hit that angered UF coach Jim McElwain, the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was removed from the Gators' game against North Texas and is unlikely to play next week vs. Tennessee.

Alabama LB Reuben Foster: Foster left the Crimson Tide's win over Ole Miss in the second half on a cart, but the CBS broadcast crew reported Foster was only suffering from cramps.

Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart: The junior sprained a knee and did not return. According to UA coach Nick Saban, Stewart is likely out for a couple of weeks.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW