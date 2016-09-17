Royce Freeman injured in Oregon loss to Nebraska

The junior carried just five times for 31 yards in a 35-32 loss to Nebraska. He left the field using crutches and wearing a boot, although it's unclear how long the Ducks might be without the 230-pound workhorse. Running backs coach Gary Campbell said he doesn't believe Freeman's injury is "extensive." UO wide receiver Devon Allen came out of the game with a knee injury, as well, and coach Mark Helfrich said he couldn't provide a post-game update on Allen's status, according to The Oregonian. Allen played sparingly last year for the Ducks, slowed by a knee injury suffered in January of 2015, but rebounded well enough to reach the Olympic Games in Rio, where he reached the finals of the 110-meter hurdles event.