Royce Freeman injured in Oregon loss to Nebraska

Saturday proved to be a rough one for some of college football's top players, including Oregon star RB Royce Freeman, who left their games with an injury.
The junior carried just five times for 31 yards in a 35-32 loss to Nebraska. He left the field using crutches and wearing a boot, although it's unclear how long the Ducks might be without the 230-pound workhorse. Running backs coach Gary Campbell said he doesn't believe Freeman's injury is "extensive." UO wide receiver Devon Allen came out of the game with a knee injury, as well, and coach Mark Helfrich said he couldn't provide a post-game update on Allen's status, according to The Oregonian. Allen played sparingly last year for the Ducks, slowed by a knee injury suffered in January of 2015, but rebounded well enough to reach the Olympic Games in Rio, where he reached the finals of the 110-meter hurdles event.
While the status of Oregon's two injured players is unclear, Tennessee learned Saturday it will be without CB Cam Sutton for an "extended period of time," according to UT coach Butch Jones, after suffering an injury in UT's 28-19 win over Ohio. That means the Volunteers figure to be without Sutton when they try to snap an 11-game series losing streak to rival Florida next week in Knoxville, Tenn.
"I feel for him, I feel for his family," Jones said, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. "This is an individual who is the role model for everyone of what a student-athlete is and what it takes to prepare week in and week out. You give me 11 Cam Suttons and we'll win a lot of football games. It's very, very unfortunate."
Tennessee's top linebacker, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, was also knocked out of the Ohio game with a shoulder injury. Jones said he is hopeful Reeves-Maybin will be available to play against the Gators.
Other injuries from Saturday:
Florida QB Luke Del Rio: Thanks to a hit that angered UF coach Jim McElwain, the son of Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio was removed from the Gators' game against North Texas and is unlikely to play next week vs. Tennessee.
Alabama LB Reuben Foster: Foster left the Crimson Tide's win over Ole Miss in the second half on a cart, but the CBS broadcast crew reported Foster was only suffering from cramps.
Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart: The junior sprained a knee and did not return. According to UA coach Nick Saban, Stewart is likely out for a couple of weeks.