Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

May 15, 2021
The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert following a tryout at rookie minicamp. The move comes just three days after the team acquired Blake Bortles﻿. The Packers also worked out Chad Kelly this weekend.

Benkert and Bortles join a QB room that might not be full when the team kicks off OTAs on May 24, as it remains unclear whether Aaron Rodgers will attend. The reigning MVP has been at odds with the front office for much of the offseason amid a contract dispute and purported objection to QB Jordan Love's first-round selection in last year's draft.

Benkert spent the past three seasons as a backup with the Falcons. The 2018 undrafted free agent has yet to appear in an NFL game.

Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Saturday:

  • During the Jaguars' first on-field practice under head coach Urban Meyer, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was limited on a pitch count and running back Travis Etienne took all his reps at the wide receiver position. Meyer also discussed the potential signing of Tim Tebow on Saturday, saying, "I've leaned on my staff for that, and I imagine a decision is going to be soon."
  • Giants rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not participate in the second half of Saturday's practice. "It's not an injury situation," New York coach Joe Judge said, while noting his goal to get the newcomers caught up to compete with the veterans. "Every player out here is on their own program." Judge added that the offense will likely undergo changes to cater to Toney's unique skills. The Giants are signing free-agent running back ﻿Corey Clement﻿, who posted the announcement on his Instagram. The ex-Eagles RB had spent the last two days trying out for the team.
  • Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh likes what he sees early on from rookie wideout Rashod Bateman﻿. "First impressions are very positive," said Harbaugh of the No. 27 overall pick, via the Baltimore Sun. "I would say that he is as advertised from a talent standpoint."
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said tight end O.J. Howard﻿, who suffered a torn Achilles last October, is expected to be ready for training camp in July. Arians said safety Jordan Whitehead﻿, who tore his labrum in the NFC title game, is looking good but might not participate in the team's June minicamp.
  • The Miami Dolphins have listed fist-rounder Jaelan Phillips as a linebacker. The No. 18 overall pick said he's trying to learn everything the coaches are throwing at him at rookie minicamp, believing it will translate to wherever he lines up in the future.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed four of their 2021 draft picks: fifth-round defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk, sixth-round linebacker Quincy Roche, seventh-round defensive back Tre Norwood and seventh-round punter Pressley Harvin III.
  • The Los Angeles Rams officially announced the rookie signings of wide receiver ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿, running back ﻿Jake Funk﻿, defensive end Earnest Brown, linebacker Chris Garrett, and WR ﻿Ben Skowronek﻿.
  • The Minnesota Vikings signed fourth-round running back Kene Nwangwu.
  • The Houston Texans signed fifth-round linebacker Garret Wallow.

