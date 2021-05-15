Roundup: Packers signing backup QB Kurt Benkert after rookie minicamp tryout

The Packers are adding another quarterback to their roster.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Green Bay is signing Kurt Benkert following a tryout at rookie minicamp. The move comes just three days after the team acquired Blake Bortles﻿. The Packers also worked out Chad Kelly this weekend.

Benkert and Bortles join a QB room that might not be full when the team kicks off OTAs on May 24, as it remains unclear whether Aaron Rodgers will attend. The reigning MVP has been at odds with the front office for much of the offseason amid a contract dispute and purported objection to QB Jordan Love's first-round selection in last year's draft.

Benkert spent the past three seasons as a backup with the Falcons. The 2018 undrafted free agent has yet to appear in an NFL game.

