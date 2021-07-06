Around the NFL

Roundup: No players have opted out of 2021 season as deadline passes

Published: Jul 06, 2021
Around the NFL Staff

Many NFL players exercised their right to opt out of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will be no such cases for the 2021 campaign.

No NFL players are believed to have opted out of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

The deadline for players to inform clubs of an opt-out was Friday and no such transactions were submitted for Tuesday's personnel notice after the holiday weekend, according to Pelissero. Tuesday's transaction wire officially had no opt-outs.

A total of 67 NFL players chose to take the high-risk or voluntary opt-out in 2020, including standouts such as Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung﻿, former Chiefs running back Damien Williams, Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley﻿.

In June, the NFL and NFLPA agree to updated COVID-19 protocols for training camp and preseason. The NFL and NFLPA also agreed to more benefits for fully vaccinated players, according to a memo obtained by Pelissero.

Here's what else we're monitoring around the NFL on Tuesday:

  • The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with first-round quarterback Mac Jones, according to Pelissero. The rookie deal will accrue roughly $15.6 million fully guaranteed over four years with a signing bonus of about $8.7 million, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
  • The San Francisco 49ers have waived linebacker Nathan Gerry, the team announced.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence's contract signing became official Tuesday per the transaction wire.
  • The New York Jets' signing of free-agent offensive lineman ﻿Morgan Moses﻿ became official Tuesday per the transaction wire.

