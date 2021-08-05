Roundup: Washington activates Brandon Scherff, Daron Payne from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team returns two key starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The team announced guard Brandon Scherff and defensive tackle Daron Payne were activated Thursday morning.
Scherff was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last Saturday. Payne went on the list on Sunday -- the DT tweeted at the time that he didn't test positive, indicating he was deemed a close contact.
Washington had seven players on the COVID-19 list earlier this week. With Scherff and Payne returning, receiver Curtis Samuel and offensive tackle David Sharpe now sit as the two remaining out.
Elsewhere around the NFL Thursday:
- As expected, the Minnesota Vikings activated quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Kicker Riley Patterson passed his physical and has been removed from the physically unable to perform list. Reserve quarterback Case Cookus was waived Thursday in a corresponding move.
- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's been sidelined with a knee injury, was in full pads Thursday and practicing.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David returned to practice after having missed time this week.
- Panthers coach Matt Rhule said cornerback A.J. Bouye might be out a couple weeks with a soft-tissue injury. Carolina also signed fullback Rod Smith and waived punter Oscar Draguicevich.
- Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is dealing with a groin issue and the team is managing his workload. Tackle Tyrell Crosby is also dealing a Grade 1 hamstring strain.
- Chicago Bears rookie offensive lineman Teven Jenkins remains out with a back issue.
- The Atlanta Falcons signed receiver Trevor Davis and place tight end Jaeden Graham on injured reserve.
- The Philadelphia Eagles waived cornerback Shakial Taylor.
- The Arizona Cardinals activated cornerback Lorenzo Burns from the reserve/COVID-19 list and released cornerback Tae Hayes.