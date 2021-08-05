Training Camp

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) expected to be out 2-3 weeks

Published: Aug 05, 2021 at 12:05 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After further testing, New York Giants receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Golladay will be out two to three weeks with the injury.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News first reported the timetable.

The Giants won't rush the high-priced receiver back quickly after the hamstring tweak suffered in Tuesday's practice. Coach Joe Judge noted Wednesday that the wideout avoided a "worst-case scenario." The brief timetable underscores that belief.

Big Blue signed Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract this offseason to boost the passing game. Missing a couple of weeks isn't ideal at a time when he and QB Daniel Jones hoped to build a rapport heading into the 2021 season. Still, given the sensitivity with hamstring injuries, it could be worse.

Golladay played just five games in 2020 while dealing with a hip injury that held him out the final nine weeks of the season.

