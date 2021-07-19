Roundup: Former Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Steelers

Around the NFL

Melvin Ingram's first real taste of free agency has lasted well into July, but he hasn't gone unnoticed.

Ingram is making his latest free-agent visit on Monday, taking a trip to Pittsburgh to meet with the Steelers before they open camp this week, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Ingram, who has also attracted interest from the Chiefs and Dolphins this offseason, would fill a mercenary-like need for the Steelers. Pittsburgh is looking to add another contributor on the edge following the free-agent departure of Bud Dupree﻿, while Ingram is looking for employment after spending his entire nine-year NFL career in Southern California with the Chargers.

Ingram is one sack shy of 50 for his career, and if he'd get a chance to play opposite T.J. Watt and could remain healthy -- Ingram was limited to seven games last season due to a persistent knee issue -- it's likely he'd reach that milestone while in black and gold. We'll see if the two find a fit with each other this week.

Elsewhere in NFL news Monday:

  • Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce suffered a calf injury while training this summer and his availability for the start of camp is in doubt, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. Pierce could miss time during camp, but the injury isn't expected to keep him off the field for the 2021 regular season. It's an interesting if not frustrating bit of news for Pierce, who was a significant addition to the Vikings' roster more than a year ago but has yet to play a game for Minnesota. After serving as a reliably effective interior defender for Baltimore, Pierce signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Vikings in March of 2020, but opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He's met another hurdle just before the start of camp in 2021.
  • Geno Atkins is still looking for a new team. He'll start actively searching shortly. The former Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle was cleared for all football activity in mid-June, Rapoport reported, after suffering a torn rotator cuff last season. Atkins, 33, will begin taking visits and weighing interest from teams soon, Rapoport added. The veteran DT had spent the entirety of his 11-year career in Cincinnati before being released in March.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to terms with first-round running back Travis Etienne on his four-year rookie deal, Rapoport reported.
  • The Miami Dolphins signed tackle ﻿Timon Parris﻿. The 25-year-old offensive lineman spent last season with Washington and has played four career games.

