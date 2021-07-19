Around the NFL

Cowboys, Steelers, Buccaneers to open training camps this week 

Published: Jul 19, 2021 at 09:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Football is back!

Almost.

Summer break for the NFL is nearing its close, with training camps arriving for three teams.

The Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all open camps within the next seven days.

The Cowboys are the first to report on Wednesday, July 21. The Steelers open on July 22. And the Bucs conduct their first practice on Sunday, July 25.

The Cowboys and Steelers are slated to play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, Aug. 5, which allows them to begin camp before the rest of the clubs. The Cowboys will be featured on this season's edition of HBO's Hard Knocks, so it's fitting Jerry Jones' club will be the first to report.

The Super Bowl champion Bucs, who will reportedly visit the White House this week, open the season on Thursday, Sept. 9, against the Cowboys.

The 29 other NFL clubs are scheduled to open their training camps on July 27.

Get ready. Football is about to return in full force ahead of the 2021 season.

Related Content

news

Steelers signing former Chargers DE Melvin Ingram to one-year deal

Melvin Ingram has a new home, and the Steelers have a new premier edge rusher. After drawing interest from the Dolphins and Chiefs, the three-time Pro Bowler is signing a one-year deal with Pittsburgh, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Peyton, Eli Manning to headline alternate 'Monday Night Football' telecast

Monday nights will be for the Mannings. Peyton and Eli Manning will co-host a "Monday Night Football" MegaCast on ESPN2 for 10 games each of the next three NFL seasons.
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick sees opportunity with Washington as 'best situation' he's ever been in

At 38 years young, Fitzpatrick is in fact still in the NFL in 2021 as a starter, and he believes his position with Washington might be his most promising in years.
news

Roundup: Former Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram visiting Steelers

Melvin Ingram's first real taste of free agency has lasted well into July, but he hasn't gone unnoticed. Ingram is making his latest free-agent visit on Monday, meeting with the Steelers before they open camp this week.
news

Saquon Barkley on when he'll be able to practice: 'I don't have that answer, to be honest'

Giants RB Saquon Barkley continues to be evasive about whether he will be ready for training camp, the preseason, and regular-season action.
news

Jets coach Robert Saleh 'genuinely excited for adversity' in first season with New York

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh approaches his first training camp in charge of a team with a mindset that the bumps in the road will help shape his club in 2021.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with first-round RB Travis Etienne

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Jaguars have agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Travis Etienne, who will likely sign his four-year rookie contract today, per sources informed of the deal.
news

Adrian Peterson hopes to play 15th season: 'I still feel young. I still feel good. I'm ready to play ball'

Free-agent running back Adrian Peterson -- who has 14,820 career rushing yards -- thinks he still has plenty of football left in him.
news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW