Roundup: Jets work out former first-round WR Tavon Austin

After spending his first eight seasons in the NFC, Tavon Austin might be making the switch over to the AFC.

The New York Jets worked out the 2013 eighth-overall pick Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that initial reports on the workout suggest it went well.

Austin, 31, signed with the 49ers last August but soon found himself on injured reserve prior to the start of the season. His IR stint eventually led to his release in October.

Austin then joined the Packers in December and went on to appear in four games. He hauled in all five of his targets for 20 yards.

A stint with the Jets would be the West Virginia product's fifth team in nine years. He played for the Rams his first four seasons before a two-year run with the Cowboys.