Roundup: Jets work out former first-round WR Tavon Austin

After spending his first eight seasons in the NFC, Tavon Austin might be making the switch over to the AFC.
The New York Jets worked out the 2013 eighth-overall pick Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added that initial reports on the workout suggest it went well.
Austin, 31, signed with the 49ers last August but soon found himself on injured reserve prior to the start of the season. His IR stint eventually led to his release in October.
Austin then joined the Packers in December and went on to appear in four games. He hauled in all five of his targets for 20 yards.
A stint with the Jets would be the West Virginia product's fifth team in nine years. He played for the Rams his first four seasons before a two-year run with the Cowboys.
Here's other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Wednesday:
- The Arizona Cardinals granted linebacker Jordan Hicks permission to seek a trade, per Rapoport.
- The L.A. Chargers agreed to terms with second-round pick Asante Samuel Jr. on his rookie deal, per Samuel's agent.
- The Green Bay Packers are signing veteran quarterback Blake Bortles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
- The Washington Football Team signed former Bears left tackle Charles Leno Jr. to a one-year, $5 million deal.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced the official signing of left tackle Eric Fisher. The two-time Pro Bowler agreed to a one-year, $9.4 million pact earlier this week. Indy also waived offensive lineman Sam Jones.
- The Baltimore Ravens signed first-round receiver Rashod Bateman to his rookie deal. Bateman was taken No. 27 overall to support Lamar Jackson and upgrade what has been a subpar Baltimore receiving corps.
- The Los Angeles Rams waived long snapper Colin Holba.
- The San Francisco 49ers signed running back Austin Walter.
- The New Orleans Saints signed defensive back Eric Burrell and running back Stevie Scott III.