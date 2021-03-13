Roundup: Detroit Lions sign free-agent TE Josh Hill

Lions head coach Dan Campbell will bring in a familiar face to shore up the tight end position in Detroit.

Josh Hill signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, the team announced. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hill, who will turn 31 in May, spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints. He was cut in March as part of the Saints' number of cap casualties this offseason. The do-it-all TE has appeared in 117 career games (61 starts), hauling in 116 balls for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns, however, Hill's prowess as a run-blocker isn't something measured by stats.