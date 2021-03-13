Around the NFL

Roundup: Detroit Lions sign free-agent TE Josh Hill

Published: Mar 13, 2021 at 10:17 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Lions head coach Dan Campbell will bring in a familiar face to shore up the tight end position in Detroit.

Josh Hill signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, the team announced. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hill, who will turn 31 in May, spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints. He was cut in March as part of the Saints' number of cap casualties this offseason. The do-it-all TE has appeared in 117 career games (61 starts), hauling in 116 balls for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns, however, Hill's prowess as a run-blocker isn't something measured by stats.

Campbell, who was the Saints TEs coach the past five seasons, is well aware of the overall value Hill brings to the table. The signing of Hill comes after the Lions cut TE Jesse James in a cap-saving move. Along with pass-catching TE ﻿T.J. Hockenson﻿ and ﻿Hunter Bryant﻿, the Lions seem to be set at the position.

Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring Saturday:

  • The details of Tom Brady﻿'s new contract with the Bucs were reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Brady is due $41.075M in 2021 and just $8.925M in 2022. The deal includes postseason incentives and there are three voidable years, lowering his cap number in 2021 to $9.075M. Brady's cap hit in '21 before the extension was at $28.375M and the total cap savings in '21 for the Bucs is $19.3M with the new deal.
  • The San Francisco 49ers have restructured the contract of center Weston Richburg to create $6.875 million in cap room for a player likely facing retirement, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
  • The Atlanta Falcons have restructured the contract of tackle Jake Matthews to create $7.95 million in cap room, according to Pelissero.
  • Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner is doing a simple restructure in order for the team to clear cap space, a source tells Pelissero. Turner's restructure will be a straight salary conversion.
  • Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison and defensive tackle Vernon Butler have taken less money in order to help the team's cap room. According to Rapoport, Addison will take $1.99 million less while Butler took a pay cut of $2 million. Rapoport adds that both Addison and Butler will have incentives.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers will not tender restricted free-agent linebacker and special teams ace Ola Adeniyi﻿, a source tells Rapoport. Adeniyi will become a free agent.
  • The Cleveland Browns will not tender restricted free-agent linebacker/special teamer Tae Davis﻿, a source tells Pelissero. Davis will become a free agent.
  • New York Giants tackle ﻿Nate Solder﻿ has agreed in principle to a reworked deal that will make way for his return to New York, Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • The New York Jets re-signed receiver Vyncint Smith﻿, who was set to become a restricted free agent.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have released veteran cornerback ﻿Casey Hayward﻿ after five seasons with the team.

Related Content

news

Chargers release CB Casey Hayward after five seasons 

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that the club has released multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Casey Hayward﻿. He has been with the Chargers for the past five seasons.
news

Giants, Nate Solder agree in principle to rework deal

﻿Nate Solder﻿ and the Giants have agreed in principle to a reworked deal which makes way for the veteran tackle's return to New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Washington G Brandon Scherff signs franchise tag tender

A top-tier guard was tagged as such earlier this week, and he didn't waste much time signing on the dotted line. ﻿Brandon Scherff﻿ has signed his franchise tag tender with Washington for the second year in a row.
news

NFL stadiums, facilities hit 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccines administered 

With 15 NFL stadiums and facilities across the country already open to administer COVID-19 vaccines, more than 1 million vaccines have now been provided through league sites. 
news

Bills agree to terms with tackle Daryl Williams on three-year, $28.2M deal

The Buffalo Bills are keeping key impending free agents home before the market opens. A day after retaining linebacker ﻿Matt Milano﻿, the Bills have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with tackle ﻿Daryl Williams﻿.
news

Roundup: Texans signing LB Christian Kirksey to one-year deal

Houston has agreed to terms with former Browns and Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Team draft rooms set to return for 2021 NFL Draft

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that the league informed clubs they will be allowed in their draft rooms for the 2021 NFL Draft, provided physical distancing and proper mask-wearing are followed, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Bills safety Micah Hyde's pitch to free agents: 'This isn't the old Buffalo ... this is the Josh Allen Buffalo'

Veteran safety ﻿Micah Hyde﻿ told SiriusXM NFL Radio he'd help make a pitch to free agents to join the Bills, noting that this isn't the same Buffalo team that sat in the cellar much of the previous two decades. 
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers agree to terms on one-year extension

﻿Tom Brady﻿ is staying in Tampa Bay for a bit longer than previously expected. ﻿Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that will take him through the 2022 season.
news

David Culley reiterates Texans 'committed' to Deshaun Watson: 'He is our quarterback'

A day after saying Deshaun Watson was the club's quarterback "right now" on the "Huddle & Flow" podcast, Texans coach David Culley was asked on "GMFB" about his conversations with the signal-caller since taking the head coaching gig.
news

Patriots re-signing QB Cam Newton to one-year deal worth up to $13.6M

﻿Cam Newton﻿ is returning to New England for another go-around. The Patriots are re-signing the quarterback to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
