Roundup: Detroit Lions sign free-agent TE Josh Hill

Lions head coach Dan Campbell will bring in a familiar face to shore up the tight end position in Detroit.
Josh Hill signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, the team announced. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Hill, who will turn 31 in May, spent all eight seasons of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints. He was cut in March as part of the Saints' number of cap casualties this offseason. The do-it-all TE has appeared in 117 career games (61 starts), hauling in 116 balls for 1,071 yards and 15 touchdowns, however, Hill's prowess as a run-blocker isn't something measured by stats.
Campbell, who was the Saints TEs coach the past five seasons, is well aware of the overall value Hill brings to the table. The signing of Hill comes after the Lions cut TE Jesse James in a cap-saving move. Along with pass-catching TE T.J. Hockenson and Hunter Bryant, the Lions seem to be set at the position.
Here is other news Around The NFL is monitoring Saturday:
- The details of Tom Brady's new contract with the Bucs were reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Brady is due $41.075M in 2021 and just $8.925M in 2022. The deal includes postseason incentives and there are three voidable years, lowering his cap number in 2021 to $9.075M. Brady's cap hit in '21 before the extension was at $28.375M and the total cap savings in '21 for the Bucs is $19.3M with the new deal.
- The San Francisco 49ers have restructured the contract of center Weston Richburg to create $6.875 million in cap room for a player likely facing retirement, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
- The Atlanta Falcons have restructured the contract of tackle Jake Matthews to create $7.95 million in cap room, according to Pelissero.
- Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Billy Turner is doing a simple restructure in order for the team to clear cap space, a source tells Pelissero. Turner's restructure will be a straight salary conversion.
- Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison and defensive tackle Vernon Butler have taken less money in order to help the team's cap room. According to Rapoport, Addison will take $1.99 million less while Butler took a pay cut of $2 million. Rapoport adds that both Addison and Butler will have incentives.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers will not tender restricted free-agent linebacker and special teams ace Ola Adeniyi, a source tells Rapoport. Adeniyi will become a free agent.
- The Cleveland Browns will not tender restricted free-agent linebacker/special teamer Tae Davis, a source tells Pelissero. Davis will become a free agent.
- New York Giants tackle Nate Solder has agreed in principle to a reworked deal that will make way for his return to New York, Rapoport reports, per a source.
- The New York Jets re-signed receiver Vyncint Smith, who was set to become a restricted free agent.
- The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have released veteran cornerback Casey Hayward after five seasons with the team.