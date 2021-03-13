Chargers release CB Casey Hayward after five seasons 

Free agency has just added another intriguing name to the talent pool.
The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that the club has parted ways with multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward. He has been with the Chargers for the past five seasons.
"When we signed Casey during free agency back in 2016, we felt that we were adding a starting-caliber corner who still had a considerable amount of unrealized potential," general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. "Not only did Casey realize that potential in the years that followed, he exceeded our high expectations and became a prominent leader for our team both on and off the field.
"He started 75-of-78 games with us, was named to a pair of All-Pro teams, made two trips to the Pro Bowl, earned our 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination and has been a multi-year team captain. These type of well-rounded individuals don't come around very often, and we're incredibly fortunate to have had Casey Hayward on this football team the past five years."
