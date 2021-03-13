Around the NFL

Chargers release CB Casey Hayward after five seasons 

Published: Mar 13, 2021 at 04:21 PM
Free agency has just added another intriguing name to the talent pool.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that the club has parted ways with multi-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback ﻿Casey Hayward﻿. He has been with the Chargers for the past five seasons.

"When we signed Casey during free agency back in 2016, we felt that we were adding a starting-caliber corner who still had a considerable amount of unrealized potential," general manager Tom Telesco said in a statement. "Not only did Casey realize that potential in the years that followed, he exceeded our high expectations and became a prominent leader for our team both on and off the field.

"He started 75-of-78 games with us, was named to a pair of All-Pro teams, made two trips to the Pro Bowl, earned our 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination and has been a multi-year team captain. These type of well-rounded individuals don't come around very often, and we're incredibly fortunate to have had Casey Hayward on this football team the past five years."

