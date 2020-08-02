Roundup: Colts place WR T.Y. Hilton on active/NFI list

Around the NFL

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Sunday that veteran receiver T.Y. Hilton will begin training camp on the active/non-football injury list.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source, that the 30-year-old suffered a mild hamstring issue while training in preparation for camp and is expected to be fine.

Unfortunately for Hilton, who turns 31 in November, news of a nagging injury feels all too familiar after last season. The multi-time Pro Bowler was limited to 10 games due to calf and quad troubles, resulting in him hauling in 50 receptions -- his fewest since his rookie year in 2012 -- for a career-low 501 receiving yards. Prior to the 2019 campaign, Hilton had appeared in at least 14 games every season.

With the Colts set to march into 2020 with Philip Rivers under center, keeping an eye on Hilton's status will be paramount as he looks to build chemistry with his third QB since 2017.

In addition to the bittersweet Hilton news, the club also announced that they have waived WR Rodney Adams, defensive end Jegs Jegede, offensive tackles Cedrick Lang and Travis Vornkahl, cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and linebacker Brandon Wellington, as well as released running back Darius Jackson.

Here are other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Sunday:

  • Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane announced cornerback E.J. Gaines, who missed all of last season with a core muscle injury, will opt out of the 2020 campaign. Gaines signed a one-year deal in April to return to Buffalo where he played in 2017 after being involved in the trade that sent Sammy Watkins to the Rams.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars have activated rookie defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, tight end Charles Jones and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list. All three are now on the club's active roster. The team also signed fifth-year defensive end Adam Gotsis; NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later reported Gotsis, who tore his ACL in December while playing for the Broncos, inked a one-year pact.

