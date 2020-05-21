Browns WR Landry 'ahead of schedule' in rehab from hip surgery

Jarvis Landry put off hip surgery until February. The decision to go under the knife shouldn't cost the Pro Bowl receiver any time in 2020.

Landry told reporters Wednesday that his rehab is already ahead of schedule, and he plans on being back on the field with his teammates in August if training camps aren't altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rehab process is going great," Landry said, via the Associated Press. "It's just a little difficult obviously, just some of the modality type of things I've been doing that obviously with quarantine and everything I haven't been able to have access to. So that's kind of been the toughest part of it.

"Right now I'm a little bit ahead of schedule, but the most important thing right now is taking it day by day. I can't predict when exactly I'll be on the field, whether that's July, August or September. But obviously my return date is sometime in August."

Despite suffering the injury early in the 2019 season, Landry didn't miss a start and compiled 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six TDs. He even played in the Pro Bowl despite eventually needing surgery.

He isn't the only star Browns receiver to undergo surgery this offseason, joining Odell Beckham Jr., who had a core muscle procedure. Landry said the two have been pushing each other during rehab sessions.