Browns WR Landry 'ahead of schedule' in rehab from hip surgery

Jarvis Landry put off hip surgery until February. The decision to go under the knife shouldn't cost the Pro Bowl receiver any time in 2020.

Landry told reporters Wednesday that his rehab is already ahead of schedule, and he plans on being back on the field with his teammates in August if training camps aren't altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Rehab process is going great," Landry said, via the Associated Press. "It's just a little difficult obviously, just some of the modality type of things I've been doing that obviously with quarantine and everything I haven't been able to have access to. So that's kind of been the toughest part of it.

"Right now I'm a little bit ahead of schedule, but the most important thing right now is taking it day by day. I can't predict when exactly I'll be on the field, whether that's July, August or September. But obviously my return date is sometime in August."

Despite suffering the injury early in the 2019 season, Landry didn't miss a start and compiled 83 catches for 1,174 yards and six TDs. He even played in the Pro Bowl despite eventually needing surgery.

He isn't the only star Browns receiver to undergo surgery this offseason, joining Odell Beckham Jr., who had a core muscle procedure. Landry said the two have been pushing each other during rehab sessions.

"We've been Face-Timing," Landry said. "We've been kind of documenting our whole process of recovery and sending it back and forth to each other. Obviously right now, it's a crucial time in our recovery stages of getting our strength back. The healing process is kind of done. Now it's time to make sure that everything's working together."

Related Content

Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'
news

Aldon Smith reinstated to NFL without 'mileage on my body'

After being out of the NFL since 2015, the Cowboys DE isn't worried about returning rusty. "God has blessed me with talent," Smith told TMZ. 
Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos
news

Cam Newton throwing, working out in Instagram videos

The former NFL MVP is doing what he can to show teams he's back to full health. Newton dispatched a series of Instagram posts this week showing off his throwing and workouts.
Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight
news

Rob Gronkowski four 'protein shakes away' from playing weight

After getting down to 240 pounds during retirement -- and looking every bit that skinny -- Gronkowski told CBS Sports HQ that he's nearly back to his expected playing weight. 
Titans WR A.J. Brown ready for big Year 2: 'Sky is the limit'
news

Titans WR A.J. Brown ready for big Year 2: 'Sky is the limit'

After an eye-opening rookie campaign, Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is looking to improve in all facets in Year 2 and raise the expectations after being found under the radar.
Chiefs punting battle playing out virtually
news

Chiefs punting battle playing out virtually

Chiefs prepping for punting battle to replace Dustin Colquitt with private workouts, video submissions from Tyler Newsome and Tommy Townsend.
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
news

Devonta Freeman draws offer from Seahawks worth up to $4M

Released by the Falcons, RB Devonta Freeman has drawn interest from the Seahawks, Jets and Eagles. Seattle has also shown interest in Carlos Hyde. 
Oakland Raiders defensive end Aldon Smith (99) in action during the NFL regular season game between the Oakland Raiders and the San Diego Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015 in San Diego. The Raiders won, 37-29. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Aldon Smith reinstated by NFL, set to join Cowboys

New Dallas DE Aldon Smith has been reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell after the two met via videoconference on Thursday. Smith has not played since 2015 due to legal troubles and suspensions.  
Liberty wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden (11) runs during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana Lafayette, Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
news

Gandy-Golden cleared after testing positive for COVID-19

The Redskins WR tested positive for COVID-19 in late March and was forced to self-quarantine while dealing with symptoms, which were mild, the receiver said in a statement.
NFL teams begin process of reopening club facilities
news

NFL teams begin process of reopening club facilities

The Cowboys, Falcons, Steelers, Colts, Texans and Cardinals all partially reopened their facilities Tuesday -- the first day teams were permitted to open -- and the Bengals followed suit Wednesday.
New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung (23) chases the action during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Patrick Chung, Patriots strike two-year contract extension 

Veteran Patriots safety Patrick Chung will be sticking around in New England for a few more years. Chung agreed to a two-year contract extension Wednesday.
Ryan Switzer: Ben Roethlisberger 'let it rip' in throwing session 
news

Ryan Switzer: Ben Roethlisberger 'let it rip' in throwing session 

The Steelers WR, who along with JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner worked out with Roethlisberger, told The Athletic that the QB is back to zipping the pigskin around the park. 
