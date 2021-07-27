Roundup: Chargers' first-round OT Rashawn Slater agrees to terms on rookie deal

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is finally signing his rookie deal. Next up: training camp.

The Chargers agreed to terms with Slater on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The four-year, fully guaranteed deal was reached just as Los Angeles was opening camp.

That leaves just two unsigned first-rounders from the 2021 class: quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Trey Lance. Locking up Slater was a formality but no less important for the Chargers. He will slot in immediately as their left tackle, a.k.a. Justin Herbert﻿'s blindside protector. It's been a problem position for L.A. in recent years.

The front office addressed the need by grabbing Slater with the No. 13 overall pick. The Northwestern product opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Putting pen to paper as camp breaks ensures he won't miss any more time.

