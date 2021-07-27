Odell Beckham Jr. passes physical after reporting to Browns camp

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ has cleared a significant hurdle on his path back to the field.

The Browns' star receiver has passed his physical and will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Beckham's passed physical means he'll be able to take the field from the start of camp, though it remains to be seen just how active of a participant he'll be in the first weeks of preseason training. It's an achievement for the receiver who suffered a torn ACL in Cleveland's Week 7 win over Cincinnati and has since been focused on recovery and rehabilitation.

Other notable players who suffered similarly significant injuries -- the Giants' ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley, for example -- aren't quite as far along on their roads back to action. The fact Beckham passed his physical is an achievement for the receiver, who it seems is at least slightly ahead of schedule at this point.