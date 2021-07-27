Training Camp

Presented By

Odell Beckham Jr. passes physical after reporting to Browns camp

Published: Jul 27, 2021 at 01:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ has cleared a significant hurdle on his path back to the field.

The Browns' star receiver has passed his physical and will not start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

Beckham's passed physical means he'll be able to take the field from the start of camp, though it remains to be seen just how active of a participant he'll be in the first weeks of preseason training. It's an achievement for the receiver who suffered a torn ACL in Cleveland's Week 7 win over Cincinnati and has since been focused on recovery and rehabilitation.

Other notable players who suffered similarly significant injuries -- the Giants' ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley, for example -- aren't quite as far along on their roads back to action. The fact Beckham passed his physical is an achievement for the receiver, who it seems is at least slightly ahead of schedule at this point.

If anything, it's a minor victory for the Browns, who are looking to pile up plenty of them in 2021 following their first postseason berth since 2002 and first playoff win in over 25 years.

Related Content

news

Kliff Kingsbury, Cardinals prepared to play with or without Larry Fitzgerald: 'The ball is in his court'

We spent the entire offseason waiting for an answer from Larry Fitzgerald and didn't receive one. The Cardinals reported to camp Tuesday still unaware of Fitzgerald's intentions for 2021, but they have a plan for whether or not he plays.
news

Drew Lock will get first reps in Broncos QB competition with Teddy Bridgewater

However tenuous a hold Drew Lock has on the Broncos quarterback job, it's at least strong enough to get him the first reps of training camp over journeyman signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Shanahan declares 'no open competition right now' between QBs Garoppolo, Lance

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan took it upon himself to declare San Francisco's quarterback depth chart on the first day of camp, with veteran ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being the starter and rookie Trey Lance as his backup. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert on Ben Roethlisberger's future with team: '2021 is all we're worried about'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s future in Pittsburgh? It's here. It's now. And beyond that, it's not of concern to Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh says GM Douglas is working on Zach Wilson's deal: 'Hopefully that gets done'

The Jets reported to training camp on Tuesday and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was a notable absence. HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he's hopeful a resolution on Wilson's contract gets done.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'cleared to do everything' in camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor echoed that sentiment Monday, telling reporters that QB Joe Burrow is "cleared to do everything" and will participate in 11-on-11 drills. Follow along for more tidbits for "Inside Training Camp Live."
news

Cowboys, Steelers, Buccaneers to open training camps this week 

Summer break for the NFL is nearing its close, with training camps arriving for three teams. The Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all open camps within the next seven days.
news

NFL Training Camp 2021 primer: Key info, dates, locations

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's upcoming training camps. 
news

Training Camp Buzz: Vrabel says Titans have offer out for Jadeveon Clowney

As speculation continues to swirl regarding where Jadeveon Clowney will land next, Titans coach Mike Vrabel addressed at the top of his press conference the latest on the communication between the talented edge rusher and Tennessee.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Blake Bortles prioritizing playing opportunity over practice squad

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Tyrod Taylor to begin season as Chargers' starting quarterback

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 1 p.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and moments from "Inside Training Camp Live" and around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW