Around the NFL

Roundup: Amari Cooper (ankle) limited at practice

Published: Sep 25, 2019 at 05:59 AM

Cowboys star wide receiverAmari Cooper found himself on the injury report Wednesday as an ankle injury had him limited in practice.

Cooper had an MRI on his ankle Wednesday, but it was reportedly just a precaution. He's currently tied for the league lead with four touchdown catches.

Receiver Michael Gallup (knee) did not practice on Wednesday and guard Zack Martin (back) and safety Xavier Woods (ankle) were each limited.

Here is other news we're tracking Wednesday:

  1. T.Y. Hilton played this past Sunday while Darius Leonard didn't. Three days later, it remains unclear if the Colts will have two of their best players for their home game against the Raiders.

Indianapolis coach Frank Reich told reporters neither Leonard nor Hilton will practice Wednesday. The Colts' All-Pro linebacker has been sidelined by a concussion suffered the previous Sunday while recording 10 tackles and a sack against the Titans.

Hilton, meanwhile, aggravated his quad in the first half of the Colts' Week 3 win versus the Falcons. The Pro Bowl receiver had been questionable going into that game but still managed to catch eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown despite less than two quarter of action.

Both Hilton and Leonard were official DNPs on Wendesday's report.

  1. Giants coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Saquon Barkley is getting a second opinion on his ankle. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero previously reported Barkley would see Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday for an evaluation of his high ankle sprain, which could sideline him 4-6 weeks.
  1. Bills running back Devin Singletary (hamstring) is not practicing.
  1. Tom Brady was limited at practice Wednesday with a calf injury, much like he was last week. Brady does not seem very concerned about his status for Week 4.

"Football is a contact sport,' Brady said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. "I wouldn't say I'm a spring chicken anymore. I'm trying to just feel as great as I can and we'll see how it goes tomorrow. But I feel pretty good."

Pats running back Rex Burkhead (foot) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest/rib) were limited.

  1. The Saints are signing former first-round linebacker Stephone Anthony, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Anthony was drafted by New Orleans in 2015 and played there for two-plus years. This also reunites him with special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who coached Anthony with the Dolphins the previous two seasons.
  1. The Cardinals are signing former Saints standout special teamer Chris Banjo, per Rapoport.
  1. Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters he expects wide receiver Alshon Jeffery (calf) to play Thursday versus the Packers. Jeffery was sidelined this past Sunday but returned to practice this week and was listed as a full participant Wednesday. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson has been ruled out, while running back Corey Clement (shoulder) is questionable.
  1. The Rams signed linebacker Jachai Polite to their practice squad. Polite was released by the Seahawks on Tuesday.
  1. The Texans are placing guard Senio Kelemete on injured reserve, Pelissero reported, via a source. This was surprise given that Kelemete, who's started 15 games the past two years for Houston, practiced last week and was listed as questionable with a wrist injury before being inactive Week 3.
  1. The Patriots announced they have signed quarterback Cody Kessler. The fourth-year signal-caller was cut by the Eagles in August after suffering a concussion in a preseason game. He spent last season with the Jaguars and started four games. A former third-round pick by the Browns, he's completed 64.2 percent of his passes over the past three years while winning two of his 12 starts.
  1. Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said wide receiver Chris Godwin (hip) and center Ryan Jensen (back) didn't practice.
  1. The Ravenssat several players for practice, including tight end Mark Andrews (foot), cornerback Jimmy Smith (knee), safety Brynden Trawick (elbow) and safety Earl Thomas, who might have been given a vet day.
  1. The Raiders released wide receiver Ryan Grant, who caught four passes for 14 yards in two games this season.
  1. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said cornerback Bryce Callahan will miss an additional 4-6 weeks and injured reserve is still an option following a foot procedure.
