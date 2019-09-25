Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery good to go vs. Packers

As expected, Alshon Jeffery is good to go for Thursday night's tilt versus the Green Bay Packers.

The Philadelphia Eagles released their final injury report Wednesday and the receiver was not given a designation, signaling he'll suit up Thursday night -- barring a setback.

The news isn't a surprise as coach Doug Pederson said throughout the week he expected Jeffery to return.

Jeffery missed last week's loss to the Detroit Lions with a calf injury. He also missed the majority of the Week 2 defeat in Atlanta.

The official news should offer a sigh of relief to Eagles fans who have watched Eagles receivers suffer a horrid case of the dropsies. With Jeffery's return, Carson Wentz will have one of his big-play outside receivers back for a pivotal tilt in Green Bay.

DeSean Jackson is at least another week away. He was ruled out with an abdomen injury.

The Eagles also ruled out corner Ronald Darby (hamstring) and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot). Running back Corey Clement (shoulder) was listed as questionable.