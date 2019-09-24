Saquon Barkley seeking second opinion on ankle

Saquon Barkley is seeking a second opinion on his ankle.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on NFL Now the New York Giants running back is scheduled to see Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday for an evaluation of his high ankle sprain, per a source informed of the situation.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen was first to report the news.

This week NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Barkley is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks with the injury, which is a big loss for a Giants' offense featuring rookie quarterback Daniel Jones.

As Pelissero notes, Barkley is continuing to gather more information from experts on how to proceed going forward.

Barkley exited the Giants' Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second quarter. He had eight carries for 10 yards and four receptions for 27 yards. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year has 237 rushing yards, 74 receiving yards and one touchdown on the season.

With Barkley out, the Giants worked out a slew of running backs on Tuesday, including veteran RB Benny Cunningham, Pelissero reports.