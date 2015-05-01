Round 2 NFL mock draft: Vikings get Dorial Green-Beckham

With the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, the second round is fast-approaching. While the first round is where cornerstone pieces are found, the second round provides plenty of starters and quality depth.

There are still a lot of really good football players left on the board. We could see a flurry of trades from teams trying to move up to get one Friday night.

Here's how the second round could play out:

Round 2

33. Tennessee Titans -- Jalen Collins, CB, LSU

Titans need cornerback help in a big way and Collins has first-round upside.

34. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Jake Fisher, OT, Oregon

Tampa Bay must find tackle help to protect its investment in Jameis Winston.

35. Oakland Raiders -- Donovan Smith, OT, Penn State

Big and strong, Smith provides a formidable frame to add to the Raiders' offensive line.

36. Jacksonville Jaguars -- Eric Rowe, CB, Utah

Rowe will likely remind Gus Bradley of his former pupils in Seattle, where he served as defensive coordinator.

37. New York Jets -- Eric Kendricks, ILB, UCLA

The most productive collegiate inside linebacker over the last three years goes to Todd Bowles.

38. Washington Redskins -- Owamagbe Odighizuwa, DE/OLB, UCLA

Washington needs an edge-setter with athleticism and "Owa" has been rising up draft boards.

39. Chicago Bears -- Landon Collins, S, Alabama

The Bears would be thrilled to see Collins available here, but he could be the target of a trade-up earlier than this spot.

40. New York Giants -- Carl Davis, DT, Iowa

Davis had a huge Senior Bowl week and the Giants could use his brand of strength and quickness.

41. St. Louis Rams -- Jaelen Strong, WR, Arizona State

This is about the right spot for Strong, and it is definitely the right fit for the WR-needy Rams.

42. Atlanta Falcons -- Eddie Goldman, NT, Florida State

The transition to a 3-4 defense needs a pass rusher and run stuffer. Goldman is the run stuffer.

43. Cleveland Browns -- Eli Harold, OLB, Virginia

Cleveland needs edge speed; Harold is one of the quickest upfield in this draft.

44. New Orleans Saints -- Devin Smith, WR, Ohio State

The Saints lost Kenny Stills but Smith is likely an upgrade.

45. Minnesota Vikings -- Dorial Green-Beckham, WR, Missouri

Teddy Bridgewater gets a boom-or-bust deep threat with the ability to come in and help right away.

46. San Francisco 49ers -- Ronald Darby, CB, Florida State

Darby didn't get the headlines that P.J. Williams received while at Florida State, but he's the more talented of the two.

47. Miami Dolphins -- P.J. Williams, CB, Florida State

Oh, hi, P.J.! I was just saying I love your game! ... Williams gives the Dolphins length and press-man coverage talent.

48. San Diego Chargers -- Jordan Phillips, NT, Oklahoma

Big-bodied interior player with rare quickness for a man his size. Has dominant potential, but must unlock it.

49. Kansas City Chiefs -- Preston Smith, DE, Mississippi State

Has great hands and will be a plus pass rusher as a 3-4 end in the Chiefs' scheme.

50. Buffalo Bills -- A.J. Cann, OG, South Carolina

Rex Ryan didn't have a first-round pick, but he is always looking to win in the trenches, and Cann helps that cause.

51. Houston Texans -- Tre' Jackson, OG, Florida State

Bill O'Brien wants to transition into a more power-based run game and Jackson has the size and talent to help in that effort.

52. Philadelphia Eagles -- Quinten Rollins, S, Miami (Ohio)

The Eagles could try Rollins at cornerback or safety, but what he flashed in only one year of college football was undeniable.

53. Cincinnati Bengals -- Grady Jarrett, NT, Clemson

One of the most disruptive interior defenders in this draft, Jarrett can fit right into the rotation for the Bengals.

54. Detroit Lions -- T.J. Clemmings, OT, Pittsburgh

Long fall for Clemmings, but a good spot for him if he ends up this far down the second-round board.

55. Arizona Cardinals -- Nate Orchard, OLB, Utah

Everyone knows the Cardinals need outside linebacker help. It's just a matter of what their draft grades look like at this spot.

56. Pittsburgh Steelers -- Maxx Williams, TE, Minnesota

Williams needs to improve as a run blocker, but he comes from NFL bloodlines and is the best pass-catching TE in this draft.

57. Carolina Panthers -- D'Joun Smith, CB, Florida Atlantic

Wiry frame with great man-cover talent. Smith's quick-twitch athleticism is a welcome sight in Carolina.

58. Baltimore Ravens -- Duke Johnson, RB, Miami (Fla.)

Johnson is an electric running back with the best zone-scheme skills of any rusher in this draft.

59. Denver Broncos -- Mitch Morse, OG, Missouri

Morse has been flying up draft boards lately. The former tackle transitions to guard or center and fits Gary Kubiak's offense perfectly.

60. Dallas Cowboys -- Randy Gregory, DE, Nebraska

Sources tell me Gregory is off the draft board for many teams, but Dallas might not be able to pass on him if he's still available.

61. Indianapolis Colts -- Paul Dawson, ILB, TCU

Dawson didn't win the combine, but there were no other inside 'backers in college football who made more plays than him.

62. Green Bay Packers -- Benardrick McKinney, ILB, Mississippi State

McKinney can be a little bit plodding and limited at times, but he's steady and a great tackler, which is a need inside for Green Bay.

63. Seattle Seahawks -- Michael Bennett, DT, Ohio State

Winning with quickness is a Seattle trademark, and Bennett is a plus pass rusher from the interior spot.

64. New England Patriots -- Tyler Lockett, WR, Kansas State

This might seem early for Lockett, but he is an outstanding return man who has Wes Welker's competitiveness from the slot.

Follow Lance Zierlein on Twitter @LanceZierlein.

