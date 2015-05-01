Round 2 NFL mock draft: Vikings get Dorial Green-Beckham

With the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft in the books, the second round is fast-approaching. While the first round is where cornerstone pieces are found, the second round provides plenty of starters and quality depth.
There are still a lot of really good football players left on the board. We could see a flurry of trades from teams trying to move up to get one Friday night.
Here's how the second round could play out:
Round 2
Rowe will likely remind Gus Bradley of his former pupils in Seattle, where he served as defensive coordinator.
The most productive collegiate inside linebacker over the last three years goes to Todd Bowles.
Washington needs an edge-setter with athleticism and "Owa" has been rising up draft boards.
The Bears would be thrilled to see Collins available here, but he could be the target of a trade-up earlier than this spot.
The transition to a 3-4 defense needs a pass rusher and run stuffer. Goldman is the run stuffer.
Cleveland needs edge speed; Harold is one of the quickest upfield in this draft.
Darby didn't get the headlines that P.J. Williams received while at Florida State, but he's the more talented of the two.
Oh, hi, P.J.! I was just saying I love your game! ... Williams gives the Dolphins length and press-man coverage talent.
Big-bodied interior player with rare quickness for a man his size. Has dominant potential, but must unlock it.
Rex Ryan didn't have a first-round pick, but he is always looking to win in the trenches, and Cann helps that cause.
Bill O'Brien wants to transition into a more power-based run game and Jackson has the size and talent to help in that effort.
The Eagles could try Rollins at cornerback or safety, but what he flashed in only one year of college football was undeniable.
One of the most disruptive interior defenders in this draft, Jarrett can fit right into the rotation for the Bengals.
Long fall for Clemmings, but a good spot for him if he ends up this far down the second-round board.
Everyone knows the Cardinals need outside linebacker help. It's just a matter of what their draft grades look like at this spot.
Williams needs to improve as a run blocker, but he comes from NFL bloodlines and is the best pass-catching TE in this draft.
Wiry frame with great man-cover talent. Smith's quick-twitch athleticism is a welcome sight in Carolina.
Johnson is an electric running back with the best zone-scheme skills of any rusher in this draft.
Morse has been flying up draft boards lately. The former tackle transitions to guard or center and fits Gary Kubiak's offense perfectly.
Sources tell me Gregory is off the draft board for many teams, but Dallas might not be able to pass on him if he's still available.
Dawson didn't win the combine, but there were no other inside 'backers in college football who made more plays than him.
McKinney can be a little bit plodding and limited at times, but he's steady and a great tackler, which is a need inside for Green Bay.
Winning with quickness is a Seattle trademark, and Bennett is a plus pass rusher from the interior spot.
This might seem early for Lockett, but he is an outstanding return man who has Wes Welker's competitiveness from the slot.