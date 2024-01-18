Around the NFL

Ron Rivera still interested in coaching, enjoyed return to defensive play-calling in 2023

Published: Jan 17, 2024 at 08:57 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ron Rivera's time in Washington came to an unsurprising conclusion at the end of the 2023 season, marking the second time he's been fired as head coach in his career.

This time, his future seems much less certain. It's not often a coach gets three opportunities to lead a team, meaning Rivera's most likely path back to a sideline is as a coordinator, a scenario he's interested in making reality.

"I have several opportunities right now," Rivera told ESPN. "I just want to make sure it's the right one."

Rivera added he's had multiple conversations with individuals and teams, but offered nothing more on what might be ahead. More importantly, he explained how his assumption of defensive coordinator duties following the in-season firing of Jack Del Rio reminded him of how much he'd missed coaching football at a granular level.

"I would've loved a different model just because, in hindsight, now you really see how much more time you spend on personnel and as a coach, that's not necessarily what you want to do," Rivera said of the hierarchy in which he operated as the man in charge in Washington. "What I really enjoyed more than anything else the last five weeks was just being right in the middle of everything. Now your only focus is just that one thing. That's what you do; you want to teach."

Rivera admitted he made some mistakes in his final season in Washington, including in how he presented his sunny outlook on quarterback Sam Howell's potential, which he eventually realized amounted to a public anointing of the second-year passer as the franchise quarterback. Rivera explained he'd unintentionally placed unnecessary pressure on Howell, who he still believes can be a starter in the NFL.

"He didn't deserve to have that put on him," Rivera said. "He's a good young quarterback, has some talent and some ability, and I think that's something I should have backed off on."

Now unemployed, Rivera has had time to reflect. He knows each year is valuable, and believes he can still contribute as a coach for a team, even if it's not as a head coach.

He might even prefer to be an assistant, calling defenses and working closely with his players instead of managing the entire operation. Luckily for him, that's his most likely path forward.

"Sometimes you do have to take a step back," Rivera said. "You take a step back you learn and grow from it. It's like I told other players, if you look at this year as a lost year, you're [hurting] yourself. You should look at it as a year to learn and understand why things happen. This was probably the greatest learning experience I've had in a while this year. I mean, a lot of things came to light at certain times this past season that I think going forward will really help me."

Titans DL coach Terrell Williams, Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich to lead coaching staffs at 2024 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Terrell Williams will lead the American team and New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will head the National team.
Raiders Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby undergoes cleanup surgery on left knee

Raiders Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby underwent surgery to address a bursa issue in his left knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Mike McCarthy to return as head coach of Cowboys in 2024

Mike McCarthy will return as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for the 2024 season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday night. 
Mike McCarthy, Cowboys staff operating at status quo as decision looms

After a 48-32 loss in the wild-card round to the Packers, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and his staff are operating at status quo conducting exit interviews with players and coaches, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday.
Players offer support for Nick Sirianni as Eagles conduct exit interviews

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni expected to present plan to owner Jeffery Lurie before decision on future is made.
New Patriots HC Jerod Mayo in introduction: I'm 'not trying' to be Bill Belichick

Jerod Mayo was introduced as the new head coach of the New England Patriots, but made it clear that though he respects his time playing for and coaching under Bill Belichick, he's not trying to be Bill, he's going to be Jerod. 
Saints GM on decision to retain HC Dennis Allen: Bill Belichick, Tom Landry struggled at beginning 

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis invoked the names of multiple Hall of Fame head coaches to explain the decision to retain Dennis Allen as head coach for the 2024 season.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Eagles center Jason Kelce on retirement: Will announce decision on future 'when it's time'

Though it appeared Jason Kelce's NFL career had come to a close after 13 seasons, he is not making the decision official just yet. The veteran Philadelphia Eagles center said Wednesday on his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast that he has not made a decision on the future of his NFL playing career, despite what earlier reports had indicated.
Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles: Buccaneers have 'gotten stronger' since Week 6 loss to Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' postseason revenge tour hits Motown for the Divisional Round. Head coach Todd Bowles' club avenged an early season thumping at the hands of Philadelphia by embarrassing the Eagles in the Wild Card round. The Bucs will get another shot at revenging a regular season loss Sunday against the Lions.
Ravens defense ready to face 'a whole different' C.J. Stroud than the one they saw in Week 1 

The Baltimore Ravens gave C.J. Stroud a rude welcome to his NFL career in Week 1, blasting the rookie QB making his first start and routing the Houston Texans 25-9 at M&T Bank Stadium. Since then, all Stroud has done is scorch defenses. Ravens defenders know they will face a much different Stroud than the one they battered in Week 1.