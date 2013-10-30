Rolando McClain says he was 'feeling like Aaron Hernandez'

The arc of McClain's pro career is a quick one: Drafted No. 8 overall by the Raiders in 2010, and given a rookie contract worth $40 million over five years, with $23 million guaranteed. In less than three seasons, he made headlines as much for trouble with the law as for his play, and fell out of favor with the Raiders so much that he was suspended and cut at the end of his third year. Shortly after signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens as a reclamation project, he was arrested in Decatur, Ala., on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, then retired and moved to Tuscaloosa -- where he spent what he called the best years of his life while at Alabama.