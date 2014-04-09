Roger Staubach: Take Johnny Manziel over Jadeveon Clowney

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach said he would take Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel over South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the No. 1 pick.
Appearing on NFL Network's "NFL AM" on Wednesday morning, Staubach -- who was 2-2 with the Cowboys as the starting quarterback in the Super Bowl -- said "I just think there's something about this kid," and also said Manziel "is a Russell Wilson-type player."
Important to note is that Staubach was asked specifically whether he would take Clowney or Manziel with the No. 1 pick.
"He doesn't have the height, he has a strong arm, he throws with accuracy," Staubach said of Manziel.
Staubach was a 10th-round choice out of Navy by the Cowboys in the 1964 draft. Perhaps not surprisingly, he said "the later rounds are the important rounds" of the draft.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.