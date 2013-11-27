 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rodriguez: Arizona State's Will Sutton still first-round draft pick

Published: Nov 27, 2013 at 09:54 AM
will-sutton-112513-ts.jpg

Arizona State defensive tackle Will Sutton is not going to match last season's production, even with the Territorial Cup against Arizona on Saturday, the Pac-12 championship game against Stanford on Dec. 7, and a bowl game remaining on the schedule.

Sutton has 9.5 tackles for loss and three sacks this season, well off the 23.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks he posted in a breakout 2012 campaign to win the Pac-12 Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year Award.

That drop-off in production won't sway Sun Devils head coach Todd Graham from declaring that Sutton (6-foot-1, 305 pounds) "had a better year than he had last year.

"It's not all about somebody's individual statistics," Graham told the Arizona Republic. "What he does and how he's developed as a player, the unselfish attitude he has and the power that he has; he's a great player."

Wildcats head coach Rich Rodriguez is aware of the impact Sutton can have on a game, as the redshirt senior had two tackles for loss in last season's 41-34 ASU win over Arizona.

"What concerns you is that very few people can block No. 90 one on one for a consistently long period of time," Rodriguez told the Arizona Daily Star. "He's strong, he's active, he has a lot of instincts, and he's a first-rounder in my opinion."

Sutton has impressed Arizona quarterback B.J. Denker, too.

"He's the best player on their defense, hands down," Denker said.

Hot 100 seniors

In his midseason update of the top 100 seniors in college football, Gil Brandt has UCLA LB Anthony Barr No. 1 and a previously unranked player in his top 5. **More ...**

Sutton has come on strong over the last five games, recording seven tackles for loss and two sacks in that span. But that late-season surge has only added fuel to the notion that Sutton added bad weight in the offseason and subsequently played his way into shape.

Whatever the cause, Sutton is unquestionably playing with more explosiveness, a trait he will need to highlight to disrupt Arizona running back Ka'Deem Carey. Carey is coming off arguably the best performance of his outstanding college career, gashing Oregon for 206 yards and four touchdowns on 48 carries.

Even though UA and Stanford rank in the top 14 nationally in tackles for loss allowed, Sutton won't equal his production from last season. It won't matter if he can lift ASU to the Rose Bowl.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 