Rodgers, Freeman lead countless owners to a fantasy title

Who was the Fantasy Player of the Week? Vote on the top performers and decide who was the most valuable player!
Matt Cassel, QB, Chiefs
Cassel ended a short statistical slide in Week 16, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-14 win over the Tennessee Titans. The veteran quarterback connected on scores of 14, 5 and 75 yards, two of which went to Jamaal Charles. Unfortunately, most fantasy owners didn't benefit from Cassel's huge performance. He was active in a mere 8.2 percent of NFL.com leagues. By comparison, rookie quarterback Tim Tebow was active in 10.4 percent of leagues.
Jay Cutler, QB, Bears
A game between the Jets and Bears had to be a defensive battle, right? So much for that idea. The two teams combined to score 72 points in what turned into a shootout at Soldier Field, and Cutler was one of the main beneficiaries. The Vanderbilt product threw for 215 yards and found the end zone three times in what was a 38-34 win. Two of Cutler's scores went to Johnny Knox, who found the end zone on connections of 40 and 26 yards in the contest.
Josh Freeman, QB, Buccaneers
If you're looking for a fantasy breakout candidate at the quarterback position for next season, look no further than Freeman. He's shown countless flashes of brilliance throughout the 2010 campaign, and his huge performance in Week 16 helped countless owners take home a league title. Freeman, the start of the week on NFL.com, threw for 237 yards and tossed five touchdowns, including two to Mike Williams and two to Kellen Winslow.
Carson Palmer, QB, Bengals
No Terrell Owens. No Chad Ochocinco. Palmer had no chance to do anything against the Chargers and their top-ranked defense, right? Think again. The veteran went off against what was supposed to be a superior unit, throwing for 269 yards and four touchdowns in a shocking 34-20 win. Palmer's scores came on passes of 3, 10, 3 and 59 yards, two of which went to Jerome Simpson. Unfortunately, Palmer was active in just 11.9 percent of NFL.com leagues.
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Packers
If you were one of those lucky fantasy owners who survived without Rodgers (concussion) over the last two weeks, well, you should send the man a thank you card for winning you a league title. The talented signal-caller threw for 404 yards and connected on four touchdowns in what turned out to be a blowout win over the Giants. Rodgers' scores came on passes of 80, 3, 8 and 1 yards, the longest of which went to Jordy Nelson in the first quarter.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to **AskFabiano@nfl.com**!