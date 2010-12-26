Rodgers, Freeman lead countless owners to a fantasy title

If you were one of those lucky fantasy owners who survived without Rodgers (concussion) over the last two weeks, well, you should send the man a thank you card for winning you a league title. The talented signal-caller threw for 404 yards and connected on four touchdowns in what turned out to be a blowout win over the Giants. Rodgers' scores came on passes of 80, 3, 8 and 1 yards, the longest of which went to Jordy Nelson in the first quarter.