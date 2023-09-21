Jets HC Robert Saleh ignoring past losses to Patriots ahead of meeting with division rival

After two weeks, the New York Jets are 1-1. They're missing their All-Pro quarterback, but not their hopes of chasing a title.
What that title ends up being, exactly, remains to be seen. An AFC East crown would be satisfying -- especially given the fact New York is now playing without Aaron Rodgers -- but the Jets are still aiming for the most important trophy of all in 2023.
Their next objective on the journey toward securing a Lombardi Trophy: Defeat the New England Patriots, winners of 14 straight over the Jets, in Week 3.
"I am not really paying attention to anything like that," defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said on Wednesday of New England's running streak of supremacy, via the team’s official site. "I am just focused on getting better every day and learning from this past week and what we can do now. This is a new team with a new mindset and a new everything when it comes down to it. The only thing we are focused on this year and this game."
Williams' approach is the proper one for a team embarking on a new season. Last year was last year, and even though this year has presented some unexpected hurdles, most every goal remains achievable.
The focus must be dialed in for the Jets, who were reminded of just how difficult it is to win in the NFL when they traveled to Arlington, Texas, and were soundly beaten by the Cowboys. Quarterback Zach Wilson can certainly play better than he did in his three-interception performance in Week 2, but beating the Patriots will be about more than just the signal-caller.
New York converted just 1 of 10 third-down attempts in Week 2, tallying 215 yards of total offense. The Jets turned the ball over four times, were dominated in time of possession (42:15 to 17:45) and mustered just one explosive play -- a 68-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson -- all afternoon.
Simply, they have to be better to take down the 0-2 Patriots on Sunday and end New England's run of dominance, which has stretched far beyond the end of the Tom Brady era.
"I get what happened in the past, but looking at the past and dwelling on the past and what could have been, is just taking away from what we can do now," head coach Robert Saleh said on Wednesday. "Yes, it's New England and it's a division game and the past is the past, but all our focus is on today, trying to be our best version of ourselves, so we can find a way to get this one on Sunday."