Jets HC Robert Saleh ignoring past losses to Patriots ahead of meeting with division rival

Williams' approach is the proper one for a team embarking on a new season. Last year was last year, and even though this year has presented some unexpected hurdles, most every goal remains achievable.

The focus must be dialed in for the Jets, who were reminded of just how difficult it is to win in the NFL when they traveled to Arlington, Texas, and were soundly beaten by the Cowboys. Quarterback Zach Wilson can certainly play better than he did in his three-interception performance in Week 2, but beating the Patriots will be about more than just the signal-caller.

New York converted just 1 of 10 third-down attempts in Week 2, tallying 215 yards of total offense. The Jets turned the ball over four times, were dominated in time of possession (42:15 to 17:45) and mustered just one explosive play -- a 68-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson -- all afternoon.

Simply, they have to be better to take down the 0-2 Patriots on Sunday and end New England's run of dominance, which has stretched far beyond the end of the Tom Brady era.