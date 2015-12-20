Robert Nkemdiche barred from Sugar Bowl, intends to enter draft

"Last week, our athletics director (Ross Bjork) and I informed Robert that he will not be joining us for the bowl game," said Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze in a statement. "In addition, Robert has decided to declare for the NFL Draft, and we will continue to support him as he prepares for the next chapter in his life. I look forward to sharing with NFL general managers and scouts what a unique and talented individual he is. Robert has made an immeasurable impact on our program, and we are forever indebted to him. He and his family will always be part of the Ole Miss family."