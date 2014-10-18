Rob Gronkowski's little brother has nifty 62-yard touchdown

Baby Gronk -- Kansas State fullback Glenn Gronkowski -- turned in a highlight reel catch against Oklahoma on Saturday, taking a pop pass 62 yards for a score. That's a longer touchdown catch than anything his older brother on the New England Patriots ever had in his college or pro career.
Glenn is the youngest of five Gronkowski brothers and might just have the best stats of any of them. With the slick touchdown grab against the Sooners, he now is averaging over 30 yards per catch and has scored on four of his nine grabs.
Not bad. If he keeps it up, he just might be the latest Gronkowski to wind up in the NFL when the time comes.
If anything, big brother was pumped up.