Rival territory: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh sets up camp in Ohio

"I'm not aiding Michigan or helping Michigan recruit in the area," Arnold said. "They are having camps all across the country, so I'm not helping anything. It's not about Ohio State and Michigan. For me, it's about the exposure and our high school and our kids. That's what this is about. Other people may look at it like that, but that's on them. If Ohio State would have called and said they want to have one or asked if we were having a camp they could work, of course I would say yes. Or any other BCS school. It's about the kid, not recruiting."