Ricky Williams set to join coaching ranks

Always one to walk his own path, the latest step for running back Ricky Williams will be into the world of coaching. Williams, the 1998 Heisman Trophy winner at Texas and an 11-year NFL veteran, is in the process of becoming as the running backs coach at the University of the Incarnate Word.
"Ricky reached out to me about getting into coaching," head coach Larry Kennan said. "His experience will be a big help to our staff and players and I think he will have a positive effect on our recruiting efforts."
The San Antonio-based college is entering its first season in the Football Championship Subdivision and will join the Southland Conference in 2014. The Cardinals began playing football in 2009 in Division II.
Williams has always been one of the most enigmatic figures in football, with his interest in alternative medicine and yoga helping engineer his surprising NFL second act.
Constrast that with former USC assistant head coach Monte Kiffin, back in the NFL as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator. Kiffin, who had spent the past four seasons in college working under his son Lane at Tennessee in 2009 and with the Trojans from 2010-2012, told USA Today he prefers the professional ranks where "guys can just come in and talk ball and watch tape."
"Don't have to worry about academics and tutors," the elder Kiffin added.
Based on his past, the inquisitive Williams seems likely to take a more appreciative view of players' classroom obligations.