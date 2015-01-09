Ricky Williams among the 17 chosen for CFB Hall of Fame

In order to be eligible for the College Football Hall of Fame, players must have been named a first-team All-American from a recognized organization, been out of college football for at least 10 years and cannot be a current NFL player. Coaches must have coached at least 100 games with a winning percentage of at least 60 percent. A number of other, more specific criteria is also listed by the National Football Foundation, which is in charge of the Hall of Fame, in determining each year's ballot.