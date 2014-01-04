Ricky Seals-Jones on Johnny Manziel: 'He's gone'

Texas A&M wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones told a high school basketball radio crew that Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel has decided to opt for the NFL, according to chron.com. Seals-Jones, who formerly attended Sealy High, spoke to the Sealy radio crew broadcasting a game from Columbus High.
"Johnny's gone," he said. "He's gone."
That makes Seals-Jones the first person inside the Aggies locker room to confirm what NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt reported Dec. 30, that Manziel and wide receiver Mike Evans would both leave college for NFL riches. Evans held up the other half of that report, as Texas A&M released a statement that Evans would turn pro on Thursday.
Manziel wouldn't comment much on the decision when asked about it following the Aggies' 52-48 win over Duke in the Chick-fil-A Bowl, but he indicated he had yet to fully delve into the matter with his family.
As the Jan. 15 deadline for underclassmen to declare their draft intentions approaches, a high volume of juniors and, in the case of Manziel and Evans, third-year sophomores is quickly deepening the draft pool. Friday night, two more defensive linemen from the SEC declared for the NFL as well, Missouri's Kony Ealy and LSU's Ego Ferguson.