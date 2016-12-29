Ricky Seals-Jones intends to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Texas A&M wide receiver Ricky Seals-Jones intends to apply for early eligibility to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
The Aggies fourth-year junior announced his decision on Twitter a day after his team lost to Kansas State 33-28 in the Texas Bowl:
"I am truly greatful for coach (Kevin) Sumlin and the entire Aggie staff for their role in my development as a player and as a man," Seals-Jones' statement read in part. "... I look forward to the challenges in my new journey."
Seals-Jones arrived at Texas A&M in 2013 as a heralded five-star recruit, but an injury in his freshman season forced him to take a redshirt. At 6-feet-5, 240 pounds, he is a massive target and yet athletic enough to make plays downfield, although he never developed into the No. 1 target in the Aggies' prolific passing attack.
Seals-Jones caught 26 passes for 333 yards and a touchdown this year, missing two games against South Carolina and Tennessee due to an injury. In the most productive season of his career in 2015, he caught 45 passes for 560 yards and four touchdowns.
College underclassmen have until a Jan. 16 deadline to file for early draft eligibility.