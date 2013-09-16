Rick Neuheisel pays tribute to Johnny Manziel in song

Rick Neuheisel went a little overboard in his praise of Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel Monday, unless of course, you think the former UCLA coach can carry a tune.
Appearing on the Dan Patrick radio show, Neuheisel, now a TV football analyst, debuted his musical tribute to Manziel to the tune of Marty Robbins' "El Paso."
If you like the sound of fingernails on a chalkboard, watch the video above.
Too much for your ears? Here are the Cliff's Notes:
Manziel is really good.
Manziel signed some naughty autographs.
The NCAA let him off the hook.
After Saturday, Manziel is really, really, really good.
Let's leave him alone and enjoy his talents.
And for those who assert that coaching never should have been Neuheisel's calling, know this: It's definitely not his worst calling.