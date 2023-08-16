Around the NFL

Richie James getting more work with Chiefs' first-team offense after injuries to WRs, preseason flashes

Published: Aug 16, 2023 at 09:29 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs signing wide receiver ﻿Richie James﻿ in April flew so far below the radar it registered barely a blip.

Steadily, that blip has ballooned with each passing week. James was mentioned during summer workouts as a name to watch. During training camp, he's regularly been an eye-catcher. In the Chiefs' first preseason action, he flashed again, catching two of three passes for 44 yards and a touchdown -- a 43-yard bomb and a 1-yard score.

Now, James is getting a chance at more run with ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the first-team offense.

"Getting the opportunity to work with (Mahomes), he gives you a lot of advice of where he's thinking and you know where you should be at when he releases the ball," James said Tuesday, via the team's official transcript. "Like I said, he's running the show right now."

Related Links

James could be running with that show more in the future.

Injuries to ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ and ﻿Justyn Ross﻿, who left Tuesday's practice with a leg injury, should boost James' chances at getting on the field. Frankly, after James finished No. 1 in catch rate over expected last season in New York, we should have expected the 27-year-old to push for reps.

James' ability to gain separation from defenders gives him a shot at additional playing time -- injuries or not. On Sunday, he led the Chiefs with an average of 4.1 yards of separation in six routes run, per Next Gen Stats. Unlike some wideouts who are at a loss in traffic, James has shown he doesn't need all that separation to win. Just look at that 43-yard snag from ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ in New Orleans, which had just 0.8 yards of separation, per NGS.

A seventh-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2018, James played sparingly his first three seasons (689 total yards on 38 catches with three TDs in 40 appearances) before a knee injury wiped out his 2021 campaign. He latched on in New York with Brian Daboll's Giants last season and became something of a marvel. He set career highs with 57 catches, 569 yards and four TDs. James proved a reliable target for Daniel Jones in big moments.

In 2022, James earned an 81.4 catch percentage (tops among all WRs with at least 50 targets) and generated a 119.6 passer rating for quarterbacks targeting him (third-highest behind Christian Watson and ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿).

Now he has a chance to play with Mahomes.

"You can tell he's been in the system for a while, and he knows where the ball is going to go pre-snap," James said of the MVP QB. "He does a really good job of telling you, 'Hey, expect the ball right here at this moment.' (So) eyes better be up, hands ready."

The offseason started with talk of Toney and ﻿Skyy Moore﻿ making leaps in their second seasons in K.C. Ditto for ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿. Then the Chiefs drafted Rashee Rice, who can thrive as a vertical threat. Then Ross began to make plays in practice. Through it all, James has quietly gone about his work and slowly earned more reps.

I'm not suggesting James will become a full-fledged No. 1 receiver, or you should draft him early for your fantasy football team. I'm saying: Don't be surprised when Mahomes needs to make some plays in big moments in 2023 that it's James on the other end.

Want to follow these storylines and more? NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch live out-of-market preseason games, daily coverage on NFL Network, the best NFL programming on-demand and much more! Plus, NFL RedZone is now part of NFL+ Premium!Learn moreabout NFL+.

Related Content

news

Steelers first-round LT Broderick Jones happy to 'sit back' behind Dan Moore Jr.: 'I like to feel things out' 

The Steelers traded up to No. 14 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to snipe offensive tackle Broderick Jones. But the move to secure the Georgia product doesn't mean he's in line to be the Week 1 starter.
news

Colts GM Chris Ballard on RB Jonathan Taylor situation: 'We need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything'

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor returned to the team this week but remained on the sideline, and general manager Chris Ballard suggested it's the rehab holding back Taylor from participating in practice.
news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 2 recap: Jets forging new identity 

The first episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets placed quarterback Aaron Rodgers center stage, showing the impact he had on the team at the beginning of training camp. Now, the cameras begin to pan more toward the supporting roles -- the players surrounding Rodgers who will help continue to shape the Jets' identity.
news

Packers OT David Bakhtiari on QB Jordan Love: 'His baseline for me is way higher' than usual first-year starter

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has been pumped with what he's seen from Jordan Love so far in camp, and he plans to continue grading the quarterback with higher expectations than for a first-year starter.
news

Chargers DL CJ Okoye on sack in first organized game: 'I have never played football, just magically got a sack'

CJ Okoye arrived to the Los Angeles Chargers as part of the NFL International Pathway program on May 4. Just more than three months later, he played a football game for the first time in his life and came away with a sack of a national champion, Stetson Bennett.
news

Giants DC Wink Martindale expects Kayvon Thibodeaux to be 'at the top of everything'

Like most starters, Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux didn't suit up for New York's loss to the Lions on Friday. He instead met a challenge handed down to him by defensive coordinator Wink Martindale.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots TE Mike Gesicki suffered dislocated shoulder during practice Monday

New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki suffered a mild dislocated shoulder during Monday's practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson named starter for 2023 season

Indianapolis Colts rookie Anthony Richardson has been named the starting quarterback for the 2023 regular season, head coach Shane Steichen announced on Tuesday.
news

Jets activate Breece Hall (knee) off PUP list; HC Robert Saleh 'very confident' RB is ready for Week 1

The New York Jets activated Breece Hall (knee) off the PUP list on Tuesday, one day after signing Dalvin Cook.
news

Bears WR Velus Jones Jr.: 'I've just gotta make a smarter play' after muffed punt in preseason

Bears' Velus Jones Jr. recognizes the blunder he made in the first preseason game, which recalled the second-year WR's mistakes as a rookie. 