Rich Gannon: Johnny Manziel a bad fit for Raiders

"I really like him. I know people make a big deal about some of the off-the-field issues and some of the maturity things. To me, he's a young guy who's had a lot of success and we all handle it differently," Gannon said. "I think my biggest concern is the discipline from a quarterback standpoint. Footwork, sitting in the pocket, going through reads and progressions. I think he has to go somewhere where they have a very disciplined coordinator and quarterback coach. Somebody who is really going to grind on him and stay on him for those first couple years as he learns the system. He's a guy who likes to ad lib a lot, and you can't always do that in the NFL."