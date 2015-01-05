Rice DT Christian Covington will enter 2015 NFL Draft

Covington (6-foot-3, 300 pounds) was one of the best defensive linemen outside the Power Five conferences and might have been the most talented player in Conference USA. Covington, a Canadian, has good strength and athleticism, and also possesses some big-play ability; he had 12.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss in his three seasons. His dad, Grover Covington, is in the CFL Hall of Fame as a defensive end.