Rex Ryan: 'There's no way' Sammy Watkins falls to Jets in draft

As former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins wowed NFL coaches and scouts in position drills Thursday at the Tigers' pro day event, New York Jets coach Rex Ryan was among the onlookers.
In need of a wide receiver, the Jets figure to be a stronger contender for Texas A&M's Mike Evans, or perhaps USC's Marqise Lee. In fact, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks projects Lee going to the Jets in his latest mock draft. Watkins, however, figures to be long gone by the time the club makes its first-round draft pick at No. 18. And Ryan knows it.
"But there's no way he'll be there," Ryan told The Associated Press. In an interview with Watkins after his workout, NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock told Watkins that Ryan said if the wide receiver did happen to fall, "he ain't getting to 19."
Then again, the Jets could be tempted to trade up in the draft to acquire Watkins, but they might not be alone with such a plan.
After running a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, Watkins has backed up his explosive junior season at Clemson (101 catches, 1,464 yards, 12 touchdown receptions) with a stellar offseason.
Come May 8, he should be rewarded with an awfully short wait for his draft-day phone call.