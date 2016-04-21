Reuter mock draft 7.0: Projecting all seven rounds

With the 2016 NFL Draft less than a week away, teams are nearing the end of their prep for the event. They're running through scenarios of how things could play out, and we're doing the same here as we take a look at how all seven rounds could go. Toggle through the tabs at the top and bottom of the page to see the projection for each round.
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5
Round 6
Round 7
Team-by-team
Round 1 (overall pick No. 29): T.J. Green, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (92): Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Utah State
Round 4 (128): Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State
Round 5 (167): Isaac Seumalo, C, Oregon State
Round 5 (170): Tyvis Powell, S, Ohio State
Round 6 (205): Dominique Robertson, OT, West Georgia
Round 1 (17): Darron Lee, OLB, Ohio State
Round 2 (50): Keanu Neal, S, Florida
Round 3 (81): Joe Dahl, OG, Washington State
Round 4 (115): Thomas Duarte, TE, UCLA
Round 7 (238): Darius Latham, DT, Indiana
Round 1 (6): Myles Jack, OLB, UCLA
Round 2 (36): Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.)
Round 3 (70): Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio State
Round 4 (104): Sebastian Tretola, OG, Arkansas
Round 4 (130): Cyrus Jones, CB, Alabama
Round 4 (132): Tyler Matakevich, ILB, Temple
Round 4 (134): Jonathan Williams, RB, Arkansas
Round 6 (182): Vernon Adams, QB, Oregon
Round 6 (209): Will Parks, S, Arizona
Round 1 (19): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
Round 2 (49): Sterling Shepard, WR, Oklahoma
Round 3 (80): Antonio Morrison, ILB, Florida
Round 4 (117): Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford
Round 4 (139): Tyler Higbee, TE, Western Kentucky
Round 5 (156): Brandon Shell, OT, South Carolina
Round 6 (192): Maurice Canady, CB, Virginia
Round 6 (218): Romeo Okwara, DE, Notre Dame
Round 1 (30): Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
Round 2 (62): Le'Raven Clark, OT, Texas Tech
Round 3 (93): Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central
Round 4 (129): Charles Tapper, DE, Oklahoma
Round 5 (168): Drew Kaser, P, Texas A&M
Round 7 (252): Adairius Barnes, CB, Louisiana Tech
Round 1 (11): Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame
Round 2 (41): Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas
Round 3 (72): C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame
Round 4 (106): Yannik Ngakoue, OLB, Maryland
Round 4 (127): Willie Henry, DE, Michigan
Round 5 (150): Cody Kessler, QB, USC
Round 6 (185): Briean Boddy-Calhoun, CB, Minnesota
Round 6 (206): Antwaun Woods, DT, USC
Round 7 (230): Ted Karras, OG, Illinois
Round 1 (24): Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame
Round 2 (55): Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida
Round 3 (87): De'Vondre Campbell, OLB, Minnesota
Round 4 (122): Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah
Round 5 (161): Ronald Blair, DE, Appalachian State
Round 6 (199): Graham Glasgow, C, Michigan
Round 7 (245): Juston Burris, CB, North Carolina State
Round 1 (8): Shaq Lawson, OLB, Clemson
Round 2 (32): Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State
Round 3 (65): Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh
Round 3 (77): Caleb Benenoch, OT, UCLA
Round 4 (99): Adolphus Washington, DT, Ohio State
Round 4 (100): Jatavis Brown, OLB, Akron
Round 4 (138): Ben Braunecker, TE, Harvard
Round 5 (141): Connor McGovern, OG, Missouri
Round 5 (172): Tavon Young, CB, Temple
Round 5 (173): Glenn Gronkowski, FB, Kansas State
Round 6 (176): Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fla.)
Round 7 (223): Wendell Smallwood, RB, West Virginia
Round 1 (4): Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Round 2 (34): Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
Round 3 (67): Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State
Round 4 (101): Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama
Round 4 (135): Eric Murray, CB, Minnesota
Round 6 (189): Quinton Jefferson, DT, Maryland
Round 6 (212): Tyrone Holmes, OLB, Montana
Round 6 (216): Andrew Adams, S, Connecticut
Round 6 (217): Beau Sandland, TE, Montana State
Round 1 (31): Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU
Round 2 (63): Devontae Booker, RB, Utah
Round 3 (94): Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
Round 3 (98): B.J. Goodson, ILB, Clemson
Round 4 (136): Jayron Kearse, S, Clemson
Round 5 (144): Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska
Round 5 (157): Kevon Seymour, CB, USC
Round 6 (219): Jay Lee, WR, Baylor
Round 7 (228): Mike Rose, OLB, North Carolina State
Round 7 (253): Alex Huettel, OG, Bowling Green
Round 1 (16): Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor
Round 2 (46): Jason Spriggs, OT, Indiana
Round 3 (95): Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State
Round 4 (111): Will Redmond, CB, Mississippi State
Round 5 (151): Cody Core, WR, Ole Miss
Round 5 (169): Beniquez Brown, OLB, Mississippi State
Round 6 (191): Jeff Driskel, QB, Louisiana Tech
Round 6 (202): Justin Simmons, S, Boston College
Round 6 (210): Alex Collins, RB, Arkansas
Round 7 (236): Stephen Anderson, TE, Cal
Round 1 (27): Chris Jones, DE, Mississippi State
Round 2 (57): Jaylon Smith, ILB, Notre Dame
Round 3 (88): Joe Schobert, OLB, Wisconsin
Round 4 (125): Willie Beavers, OT, Western Michigan
Round 4 (131): James Bradberry, CB, Samford
Round 4 (137): Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Georgia
Round 5 (163): Dan Vitale, TE, Northwestern
Round 6 (200): Luke Rhodes, ILB, William & Mary
Round 7 (248): Robby Anderson, WR, Temple
Round 1 (22): Josh Doctson, WR, TCU
Round 2 (52): Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford
Round 3 (85): Jihad Ward, DE, Illinois
Round 4 (119): D.J. Reader, DT, Clemson
Round 5 (159): D.J. White, CB, Georgia Tech
Round 5 (166): Max Tuerk, C, USC
Round 6 (195): DeAndre Houston-Carson, S, William & Mary
Round 1 (18): Reggie Ragland, ILB, Alabama
Round 2 (48): Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (82): Kolby Listenbee, WR, TCU
Round 4 (116): Joe Thuney, OG, North Carolina State
Round 5 (155): Bryce Williams, TE, East Carolina
Round 7 (239): Alex Balducci, DT, Oregon
Round 1 (5): Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State
Round 2 (38): Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama
Round 3 (69): Austin Johnson, DT, Penn State
Round 4 (103): Matt Judon, DE, Grand Valley State
Round 5 (146): Blake Martinez, ILB, Stanford
Round 6 (181): Terrance Smith, OLB, Florida State
Round 6 (201): Avery Young, OG, Auburn
Round 7 (226): Ryan Malleck, TE, Virginia Tech
Round 1 (28): Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State
Round 2 (59): Jalen Mills, CB, LSU
Round 4 (126): Matt Ioannidis, DE, Temple
Round 5 (162): A.J. Stamps, S, Kentucky
Round 5 (165): Dominick Jackson, OG, Alabama
Round 6 (203): Josh Forrest, ILB, Kentucky
Round 7 (249): Will Ratelle, FB, North Dakota State
Round 1 (1): Jared Goff, QB, Cal
Round 4 (110): Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State
Round 4 (113): Charone Peake, WR, Clemson
Round 6 (177): Jonathan Jones, CB, Auburn
Round 6 (190): Darion Griswold, TE, Arkansas State
Round 1 (13): Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State
Round 2 (42): Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State
Round 3 (73): Roberto Aguayo, K, Florida State
Round 4 (107): Daniel Braverman, WR, Western Michigan
Round 5 (147): K.J. Dillon, S, West Virginia
Round 6 (186): Alex McCalister, DE, Florida
Round 7 (227): Montese Overton, OLB, East Carolina
Round 7 (231): Kivon Cartwright, TE, Colorado State
Round 1 (23): Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss
Round 2 (54): Joshua Perry, OLB, Ohio State
Round 3 (86): Jordan Jenkins, DE, Georgia
Round 4 (121): Rees Odhiambo, OG, Boise State
Round 5 (160): Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado
Round 6 (180): Kelvin Taylor, RB, Florida
Round 7 (240): Moritz Boehringer, WR, Germany
Round 7 (244): Marquis Lucas, OT, West Virginia
Round 2 (60): Carl Nassib, DE, Penn State
Round 2 (61): Leonte Carroo, WR, Rutgers
Round 3 (91): Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Texas
Round 3 (96): Kenneth Dixon, RB, Louisiana Tech
Round 6 (196): Antwoine Williams, ILB, Georgia Southern
Round 6 (204): David Morgan, TE, Texas-San Antonio
Round 6 (208): Jerald Hawkins, OT, LSU
Round 6 (214): Aaron Wallace, OLB, UCLA
Round 6 (221): Greg Milhouse, DT, Campbell
Round 7 (243): Nick VanHoose, CB, Northwestern
Round 7 (250): Jalin Marshall, WR, Ohio State
Round 1 (12): Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
Round 2 (47): Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA
Round 3 (78): KeiVarae Russell, CB, Notre Dame
Round 4 (112): Landon Turner, OG, North Carolina
Round 5 (152): Kenny Lawler, WR, California
Round 7 (237): Jared Norris, OLB, Utah
Round 1 (10): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Round 2 (40): Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia
Round 3 (71): Deion Jones, OLB, LSU
Round 4 (109): Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State
Round 5 (149): Rashard Higgins, WR, Colorado State
Round 6 (184): Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, UCLA
Round 1 (20): Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State
Round 2 (51): Noah Spence, OLB, Eastern Kentucky
Round 3 (83): Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State
Round 4 (118): Jacoby Brissett, QB, North Carolina State
Round 7 (235): Kalan Reed, CB, Southern Miss
Round 7 (241): Elandon Roberts, ILB, Houston
Round 1 (14): Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia
Round 2 (44): A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
Round 3 (75): Darian Thompson, S, Boise State
Round 4 (114): Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA
Round 5 (143): Fahn Cooper, OT, Ole Miss
Round 5 (154): Kentrell Brothers, ILB, Missouri
Round 6 (194): Trevor Davis, WR, California
Round 7 (234): Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, UTEP
Round 1 (2): Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
Round 3 (79): Daniel Lasco, RB, California
Round 5 (153): Zack Sanchez, CB, Oklahoma
Round 5 (164): Eric Striker, OLB, Oklahoma
Round 6 (188): Kyle Murphy, OT, Stanford
Round 7 (233): Mike Thomas, WR, Southern Miss
Round 7 (251): Darrell Greene, OG, San Diego State
Round 1 (25): William Jackson III, CB, Houston
Round 2 (58): Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State
Round 3 (89): Jeremy Cash, S, Duke
Round 4 (123): Vadal Alexander, OG, LSU
Round 6 (220): Marquez North, WR, Tennessee
Round 7 (229): Riley Dixon, P, Syracuse
Round 7 (246): Jonathan Woodard, DE, Central Arkansas
Round 1 (3): Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss
Round 2 (35): Robert Nkemdiche, DE, Ole Miss
Round 3 (66): Su'a Cravens, S, USC
Round 4 (102): Jerell Adams, TE, South Carolina
Round 5 (175): Daryl Worley, CB, West Virginia
Round 6 (179): Jack Allen, C, Michigan State
Round 6 (198): Alex Redmond, OG, UCLA
Round 7 (224): Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State
Round 1 (7): Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis
Round 2 (37): Joshua Garnett, OG, Stanford
Round 3 (68): Sean Davis, CB, Maryland
Round 4 (105): Devon Cajuste, WR, Stanford
Round 4 (133): Scooby Wright III, ILB, Arizona
Round 5 (142): Josh Ferguson, RB, Illinois
Round 5 (145): Adam Gotsis, DE, Georgia Tech
Round 5 (174): Demarcus Robinson, WR, Florida
Round 6 (178): Stephane Nembot, OT, Colorado
Round 6 (207): Gerald Dixon Jr., DT, South Carolina
Round 6 (211): Harlan Miller, CB, SE Louisiana
Round 6 (213): Victor Ochi, OLB, Stony Brook
Round 1 (26): Germain Ifedi, OG, Texas A&M
Round 2 (56): Cody Whitehair, C, Kansas State
Round 3 (90): Tyler Ervin, RB, San Jose State
Round 3 (97): Rashard Robinson, CB, LSU
Round 4 (124): Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame
Round 5 (171): Dadi Nicolas, DE, Virginia Tech
Round 6 (215): Travis Feeney, OLB, Washington
Round 7 (225): Ricardo Louis, WR, Auburn
Round 7 (247): Jake McGee, TE, Florida
Round 1 (9): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Round 2 (39): Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State
Round 3 (74): Shon Coleman, OT, Auburn
Round 4 (108): Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, West Virginia
Round 5 (148): Chris Moore, WR, Cincinnati
Round 6 (183): Matt Skura, C, Duke
Round 6 (197): Keith Marshall, RB, Georgia
Round 1 (15): Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State
Round 2 (33): Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech
Round 2 (43): Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State
Round 2 (45): Kamalei Correa, OLB, Boise State
Round 3 (64): Christian Westerman, OG, Arizona State
Round 3 (76): Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor
Round 5 (140): Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina
Round 6 (193): Peyton Barber, RB, Auburn
Round 7 (222): Pearce Slater, OT, San Diego State
Round 1 (21): Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
Round 2 (53): Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
Round 3 (84): Nick Martin, C, Notre Dame
Round 4 (120): Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana
Round 5 (158): Brandon Allen, QB, Arkansas
Round 6 (187): James Cowser, OLB, Southern Utah
Round 7 (232): Jordan Payton, WR, UCLA
Round 7 (242): Tevin Carter, S, Utah