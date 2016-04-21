 Skip to main content
Advertising

Reuter mock draft 7.0: Projecting all seven rounds

Published: Apr 21, 2016 at 12:56 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

With the 2016 NFL Draft less than a week away, teams are nearing the end of their prep for the event. They're running through scenarios of how things could play out, and we're doing the same here as we take a look at how all seven rounds could go. Toggle through the tabs at the top and bottom of the page to see the projection for each round.

The Rams gave up a prince's ransom to go get their quarterback of the future. In three years, we'll find out whether they made the same error that Washington did in giving up several picks to move up for Robert Griffin III (an error that the Rams greatly benefited from), or if they got a franchise passer to lead the Rams to the playoffs in a new home.

Even before the big trade was finalized, I had this pick pegged for Wentz via Philadelphia or San Francisco. He reminds me of a more athletic version of Matt Ryan, certainly worth a No. 2 overall pick for a team looking for a promising young "face of the franchise".

Picking Tunsil, considered by many to be the most talented player in the draft, is a smart move if the Chargers want veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and last year's first-round pick, running back Melvin Gordon, to succeed. King Dunlap struggled with injuries last year, and at 31 years old the team can't assume he'll stay on the field in 2016.

The Cowboys need a pass rusher in the worst way. They can't make the pick solely based on the suspensions facing Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory, but even with those guys back on the field the team needs a difference-maker up front.

Adding a playmaker like Ramsey in the secondary should help improve one of the league's worst passing defenses.

Ozzie Newsome jumps up and down in the draft room when a talent like Jack is available to him. Or, maybe he'll just be jumping up and down in his mind while keeping a fairly stoic expression. Either way, the Ravens get a playmaker from Day 1 -- and hope his body holds up for several years.

With the possibility of a trade of Colin Kaepernick to Denver still lingering, it will be tough for the Niners to pass on a mobile, strong-armed prospect like Lynch. Chip Kelly had a lot of success with Nick Foles in his early days with the Eagles, so there's no reason the same can't be had with Lynch. The Niners only need to worry if Cleveland or another team tries leapfrogging them.

The Browns need pass rushers, and Lawson has the ability to play as a stand-up edge player. I wouldn't be surprised if the Browns trade again from this spot to accumulate more selections in this deep draft. But if they stay here, I think Lawson's the pick.

It's pretty simple: Tampa desperately needs a playmaker in the secondary. Hargreaves is not unlike fellow Gator Joe Haden as a prospect. Haden, deservedly, was a top-10 pick by Cleveland in 2010.

Yes, the Giants invested in their defensive line in the free-agency season. But Buckner's value is way too great to ignore here, especially with the unclear future of Jason Pierre-Paul.

With three quarterbacks going in the top eight, someone with great talent will be available at this point in the draft. (In other words, look for a trade to happen in the 9-11 range.) If the Bears could lock up a left tackle like Stanley in this draft, they would consider it a major coup.

The Saints lacked a real presence across from Cameron Jordan last year, and opposing quarterbacks had a field day. Dodd is a bit inexperienced, but there's no reason he can't be an effective three-down player at the next level.

A complete player, Elliott provides power running, good open-field agility and speed, receiving ability, and a willingness to block. You can build an offense around that type of talent.

The Raiders are lacking in the linebacker department right now, even with the acquisition of Bruce Irvin in free agency. Floyd's ability to play between the tackles and outside might give him an advantage over others available at this point in the first round.

You can't blame the Titans for taking that pirate's booty for the top overall pick. Instead of getting Laremy Tunsil to fill out the offensive line, they take another tough and surprisingly athletic Big Ten offensive tackle to match with Taylor Lewan.

Strengthening the middle of the line should be a good start in revamping the Lions' defense. Billings not only is tough to move, but also quite nimble for his size, making him a tough ask for any interior offensive lineman to handle one-on-one.

Atlanta continues to revamp its defense this offseason, adding Lee, an explosive athlete with great potential. He can play any position in the second level, showing speed and physicality to attack gaps or track the ball to the sideline.

The Colts are lacking youth in their linebacking corps. The value for a pass rusher is not there, so they secure the middle of their defense with the addition of Ragland.

Kyle Williams is coming off of knee surgery and is at the tail end of his career. Rankins fits quite well next to Marcell Dareus in the middle of the Bills' defense.

Trading for Ryan Clady might have helped make up for the loss of D'Brickashaw Ferguson ... but can Clady stay healthy? Even if he does, Decker could update the right tackle spot for the Jets right away.

Losing Terrance Knighton hurts Washington's front line. Reed will collapse the pocket more often on pass plays than "Pot Roast" did.

DeAndre Hopkins working every route in the book on one side of the field, while Doctson stretches the field vertically? Sounds like a recipe for offensive success for new quarterback Brock Osweiler.

OK, how far is this guy going to fall? I'm not sure ... but whichever team picks him will like what it gets. The Vikings took advantage of a falling star when they selected quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Maybe they'll find another gem this year.

Fuller is a speed demon who will take advantage of openings created by A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert. You're welcome, Andy Dalton and/or AJ McCarron.

With Cortez Allen officially out of the picture in Pittsburgh, the Steelers are likely to invest an early round pick at the cornerback position. Jackson's an athletic, tough corner who fits the mold of William Gay and others wearing the black and gold in recent years.

Seattle's offensive line needs an overhaul. Ifedi can play guard or tackle for the Seahawks, using his outstanding length and power to lead the way in the running game.

Jones is versatile enough to play inside or outside in the Packers' scheme. He should be an effective part of the team's rotation up front immediately, which Dom Capers needs due to the departure of nose tackle B.J. Raji.

Thomas is a DeAndre Hopkins-type value (he went 27th to Houston in 2013) at this point of the first round.

Don't be surprised if Green leapfrogs his former teammate, Mackensie Alexander, in this draft. Last year, Byron Jones rode good film and a great workout into a late first-round selection (27th overall to Dallas). Green Bay also selected a safety to convert him to corner. Green has the athleticism to make the move outside, freeing up veteran Tyvon Branch and stud defender Tyrann Mathieu to work inside.

Jonathan Stewart hasn't managed to stay healthy, so Henry fits the bill as a workhorse able to take advantage of defenses having to account for Cam Newton's arm and legs on every play.

If the Kaepernick trade goes through, the Broncos might wait to get their quarterback until the second or third rounds. Even if the trade doesn't work out, another team could leapfrog Denver to get Michigan State QB Connor Cook. So for now, I'll have John Elway trying to replace Malik Jackson up front to keep their strength a strength -- sometimes that's better than trying to correct a weakness by reaching for a lesser-valued player.

Round 2

  1. Cleveland Browns: Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State
  1. Tennessee Titans: Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech
  1. Dallas Cowboys: Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
  1. San Diego Chargers: Robert Nkemdiche, DE, Ole Miss
  1. Baltimore Ravens: Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.)
  1. San Francisco 49ers: Joshua Garnett, OG, Stanford
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State
  1. New York Giants: Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia
  1. Chicago Bears: Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas
  1. Miami Dolphins: Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State
  1. Tennessee Titans: Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State
  1. Oakland Raiders: A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
  1. Tennessee Titans: Kamalei Correa, OLB, Boise State
  1. Detroit Lions: Jason Spriggs, OT, Indiana
  1. New Orleans Saints: Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA
  1. Indianapolis Colts: Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
  1. Buffalo Bills: Sterling Shepard, WR, Oklahoma
  1. Atlanta Falcons: Keanu Neal, S, Florida
  1. New York Jets: Noah Spence, OLB, Eastern Kentucky
  1. Houston Texans: Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford
  1. Washington Redskins: Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Joshua Perry, OLB, Ohio State
  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida
  1. Seattle Seahawks: Cody Whitehair, OG/C, Kansas State
  1. Green Bay Packers: Jaylon Smith, ILB, Notre Dame
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers: Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State
  1. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Mills, CB, LSU
  1. New England Patriots: Carl Nassib, DE, Penn State
  1. New England Patriots: Leonte Carroo, WR, Rutgers
  1. Carolina Panthers: Le'Raven Clark, OT, Texas Tech
  1. Denver Broncos: Devontae Booker, RB, Utah

Round 3

  1. Tennessee Titans: Christian Westerman, OG, Arizona State
  1. Cleveland Browns: Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh
  1. San Diego Chargers: Su'a Cravens, S, USC
  1. Dallas Cowboys: Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State
  1. San Francisco 49ers: Sean Davis, CB, Maryland
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Austin Johnson, DT, Penn State
  1. Baltimore Ravens: Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio State
  1. New York Giants: Deion Jones, OLB, LSU
  1. Chicago Bears: C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame
  1. Miami Dolphins: Roberto Aguayo, K, Florida State
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Shon Coleman, OT, Auburn
  1. Oakland Raiders: Darian Thompson, S, Boise State
  1. Tennessee Titans: Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor
  1. Cleveland Browns: Caleb Benenoch, OT, UCLA
  1. New Orleans Saints: KeiVarae Russell, CB, Notre Dame
  1. Philadelphia Eagles: Daniel Lasco, RB, Cal
  1. Buffalo Bills: Antonio Morrison, ILB, Florida
  1. Atlanta Falcons: Joe Dahl, OG, Washington State
  1. Indianapolis Colts: Kolby Listenbee, WR, TCU
  1. New York Jets: Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State
  1. Washington Redskins: Nick Martin, C, Notre Dame
  1. Houston Texans: Jihad Ward, DE, Illinois
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Jenkins, DE, Georgia
  1. Cincinnati Bengals: De'Vondre Campbell, OLB, Minnesota
  1. Green Bay Packers: Joe Schobert, OLB, Wisconsin
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jeremy Cash, S, Duke
  1. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Ervin, RB, San Jose State
  1. New England Patriots: Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Texas
  1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Utah State
  1. Carolina Panthers: Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central
  1. Denver Broncos: Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
  1. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection: Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State
  1. New England Patriots (compensatory selection): Kenneth Dixon, RB, Louisiana Tech
  1. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory selection): Rashard Robinson, CB, LSU
  1. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection): BJ Goodson, ILB, Clemson

Round 4

  1. Cleveland Browns: Adolphus Washington, DT, Ohio State
  1. Cleveland Browns: Jatavis Brown, OLB, Akron
  1. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama
  1. San Diego Chargers: Jerell Adams, TE, South Carolina
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Matt Judon, DE, Grand Valley State
  1. Baltimore Ravens: Sebastian Tretola, OG, Arkansas
  1. San Francisco 49ers: Devon Cajuste, WR, Stanford
  1. Chicago Bears: Yannik Ngakoue, OLB, Maryland
  1. Miami Dolphins: Daniel Braverman, WR, Western Michigan
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, West Virginia
  1. New York Giants: Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State
  1. Los Angeles Rams: Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State
  1. Detroit Lions: Will Redmond, CB, Mississippi State
  1. New Orleans Saints: Landon Turner, OG, North Carolina
  1. Los Angeles Rams: Charone Peake, WR, Clemson
  1. Oakland Raiders: Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA
  1. Atlanta Falcons: Thomas Duarte, TE, UCLA
  1. Indianapolis Colts: Joe Thuney, OG, North Carolina State
  1. Buffalo Bills: Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford
  1. New York Jets: Jacoby Brissett, QB, North Carolina State
  1. Houston Texans: D.J. Reader, DT, Clemson
  1. Washington Redskins: Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Rees Odhiambo, OG/OT, Boise State
  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers: Vadal Alexander, OG/OT, LSU
  1. Seattle Seahawks: Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame
  1. Green Bay Packers: Willie Beavers, OT, Western Michigan
  1. Kansas City Chiefs: Matt Ioannidis, DE, Temple
  1. Chicago Bears: Willie Henry, DE, Michigan
  1. Arizona Cardinals: Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State
  1. Carolina Panthers: Charles Tapper, DE, Oklahoma
  1. Baltimore Ravens: Cyrus Jones, CB, Alabama
  1. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection): James Bradberry, CB, Samford
  1. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection): Tyler Matakevich, ILB, Temple
  1. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Scooby Wright III, ILB, Arizona
  1. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection): Jonathan Williams, RB, Arkansas
  1. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Eric Murray, CB, Minnesota
  1. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection): Jayron Kearse, S, Clemson
  1. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection): Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Georgia
  1. Cleveland Browns (compensatory selection): Ben Braunecker, TE, Harvard
  1. Buffalo Bills (compensatory selection): Tyler Higbee, TE, Western Kentucky

Round 5

  1. Tennessee Titans: Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina
  1. Cleveland Browns: Connor McGovern, OG, Missouri
  1. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Ferguson, RB, Illinois
  1. Oakland Raiders: Fahn Cooper, OT, Ole Miss
  1. Denver Broncos: Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska
  1. San Francisco 49ers: Adam Gotsis, DE, Georgia Tech
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Martinez, ILB, Stanford
  1. Miami Dolphins: K.J. Dillon, S, West Virginia
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Moore, WR, Cincinnati
  1. New York Giants: Rashard Higgins, WR, Colorado State
  1. Chicago Bears: Cody Kessler, QB, USC
  1. Detroit Lions: Cody Core, WR, Ole Miss
  1. New Orleans Saints: Kenny Lawler, WR, California
  1. Philadelphia Eagles: Zack Sanchez, CB, Oklahoma
  1. Oakland Raiders: Kentrell Brothers, ILB, Missouri
  1. Indianapolis Colts: Bryce Williams, TE, East Carolina
  1. Buffalo Bills: Brandon Shell, OT, South Carolina
  1. Denver Broncos: Kevon Seymour, CB, USC
  1. Washington Redskins: Brandon Allen, QB, Arkansas
  1. Houston Texans : D.J. White, CB, Georgia Tech
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado
  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Ronald Blair, DE, Appalachian State
  1. Kansas City Chiefs: A.J. Stamps, S, Kentucky
  1. Green Bay Packers: Dan Vitale, TE, Northwestern
  1. Philadelphia Eagles: Eric Striker, OLB, Oklahoma
  1. Kansas City Chiefs: Dominick Jackson, OG, Alabama
  1. Houston Texans: Max Tuerk, OG/C, USC
  1. Arizona Cardinals: Isaac Seumalo, C, Oregon State
  1. Carolina Panthers: Drew Kaser, P, Texas A&M
  1. Detroit Lions: Beniquez Brown, OLB, Mississippi State
  1. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection): Tyvis Powell, S, Ohio State
  1. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory selection): Dadi Nicolas, DE, Virginia Tech
  1. Cleveland Browns (compensatory selection): Tavon Young, CB, Temple
  1. Cleveland Browns (compensatory selection): Glenn Gronkowski, FB, Kansas State
  1. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Demarcus Robinson, WR, Florida
  1. San Diego Chargers (compensatory selection): Daryl Worley, CB, West Virginia

Round 6

  1. Cleveland Browns: Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fla.)
  1. Los Angeles Rams: Jonathan Jones, CB, Auburn
  1. San Francisco 49ers: Stephane Nembot, OT, Colorado
  1. San Diego Chargers: Jack Allen, C, Michigan State
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Kelvin Taylor, RB, Florida
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrance Smith, OLB, Florida State
  1. Baltimore Ravens: Vernon Adams, QB, Oregon
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Matt Skura, C, Duke
  1. New York Giants: Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, UCLA
  1. Chicago Bears: Briean Boddy-Calhoun, CB, Minnesota
  1. Miami Dolphins: Alex McCalister, DE, Florida
  1. Washington Redskins: James Cowser, DE, Southern Utah
  1. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyle Murphy, OT, Stanford
  1. Dallas Cowboys: Quinton Jefferson, DT, Maryland
  1. Los Angeles Rams: Darion Griswold, TE, Arkansas State
  1. Detroit Lions: Jeff Driskel, QB, Louisiana Tech
  1. Buffalo Bills: Maurice Canady, CB, Virginia
  1. Tennessee Titans: Peyton Barber, RB, Auburn
  1. Oakland Raiders: Trevor Davis, WR, Cal
  1. Houston Texans: DeAndre Houston-Carson, S, William & Mary
  1. New England Patriots: Antwoine Williams, ILB, Georgia Southern
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keith Marshall, RB, Georgia
  1. San Diego Chargers: Alex Redmond, OG, UCLA
  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Graham Glasgow, OG/C, Michigan
  1. Green Bay Packers: Luke Rhodes, ILB, William & Mary
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Avery Young, OG/OT, Auburn
  1. Detroit Lions: Justin Simmons, S, Boston College
  1. Kansas City Chiefs: Josh Forrest, ILB, Kentucky
  1. New England Patriots: David Morgan, TE, Texas-San Antonio
  1. Arizona Cardinals: Dominique Robertson, OT, West Georgia
  1. Chicago Bears: Antwaun Woods, DT, USC
  1. San Francisco 49ers: Gerald Dixon, DT, South Carolina
  1. New England Patriots (compensatory selection): Jerald Hawkins, OT, LSU
  1. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection): Will Parks, S, Arizona
  1. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection): Alex Collins, RB, Arkansas
  1. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Harlan Miller, CB, SE Louisiana
  1. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Tyrone Holmes, OLB, Montana
  1. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection): Victor Ochi, OLB, Stony Brook
  1. New England Patriots (compensatory selection): Aaron Wallace, OLB, UCLA
  1. Seattle Seahawks (compensatory selection): Travis Feeney, OLB, Washington
  1. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Andrew Adams, S, Connecticut
  1. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection): Beau Sandland, TE, Montana State
  1. Buffalo Bills (compensatory selection): Romeo Okwara, DE, Notre Dame
  1. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection): Jay Lee, WR, Baylor
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection): Marquez North, WR, Tennessee
  1. New England Patriots (compensatory selection): Greg Milhouse, DT, Campbell

Round 7

  1. Tennessee Titans: Pearce Slater, OT, San Diego State
  1. Cleveland Browns: Wendell Smallwood, RB, West Virginia
  1. San Diego Chargers: Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State
  1. Seattle Seahawks: Ricardo Louis, WR, Auburn
  1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ryan Malleck, TE, Virginia Tech
  1. Miami Dolphins: Montese Overton, OLB, East Carolina
  1. Denver Broncos: Mike Rose, OLB, North Carolina State
  1. PIttsburgh Steelers: Riley Dixon, P, Syracuse
  1. Chicago Bears: Ted Karras, OG, Illinois
  1. Miami Dolphins: Kivon Cartwright, TE, Colorado State
  1. Washington Redskins: Jordan Payton, WR, UCLA
  1. Philadelphia Eagles: Mike Thomas, WR, Southern Miss
  1. Oakland Raiders: Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, UTEP
  1. New York Jets: Kalan Reed, CB, Southern Miss
  1. Detroit Lions: Stephen Anderson, TE, Cal
  1. New Orleans Saints: Jared Norris, OLB, Utah
  1. Atlanta Falcons: Darius Latham, DT, Indiana
  1. Indianapolis Colts: Alex Balducci, DT, Oregon
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Moritz Boehringer, WR, Germany
  1. New York Jets: Elandon Roberts, ILB, Houston
  1. Washington Redskins: Tevin Carter, S, Utah
  1. New England Patriots: Nick VanHoose, CB, Northwestern
  1. Minnesota Vikings: Marquis Lucas, OT, West Virginia
  1. Cincinnati Bengals: Juston Burris, CB, North Carolina State
  1. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jonathan Woodard, DE, Central Arkansas
  1. Seattle Seahawks: Jake McGee, TE, Florida
  1. Green Bay Packers: Robby Anderson, WR, Temple
  1. Kansas City Chiefs: Will Ratelle, FB, North Dakota State
  1. New England Patriots: Jalin Marshall, WR, Ohio State
  1. Philadelphia Eagles: Darrell Greene, OG, San Diego State
  1. Carolina Panthers: Adairius Barnes, CB, Louisiana Tech
  1. Denver Broncos: Alex Huettel, OG, Bowling Green

Team-by-team

Arizona Cardinals

Round 1 (overall pick No. 29): T.J. Green, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (92): Kyler Fackrell, OLB, Utah State
Round 4 (128): Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State
Round 5 (167): Isaac Seumalo, C, Oregon State
Round 5 (170): Tyvis Powell, S, Ohio State
Round 6 (205): Dominique Robertson, OT, West Georgia

Atlanta Falcons

Round 1 (17): Darron Lee, OLB, Ohio State
Round 2 (50): Keanu Neal, S, Florida
Round 3 (81): Joe Dahl, OG, Washington State
Round 4 (115): Thomas Duarte, TE, UCLA
Round 7 (238): Darius Latham, DT, Indiana

Baltimore Ravens

Round 1 (6): Myles Jack, OLB, UCLA
Round 2 (36): Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.)
Round 3 (70): Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio State
Round 4 (104): Sebastian Tretola, OG, Arkansas
Round 4 (130): Cyrus Jones, CB, Alabama
Round 4 (132): Tyler Matakevich, ILB, Temple
Round 4 (134): Jonathan Williams, RB, Arkansas
Round 6 (182): Vernon Adams, QB, Oregon
Round 6 (209): Will Parks, S, Arizona

Buffalo Bills

Round 1 (19): Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
Round 2 (49): Sterling Shepard, WR, Oklahoma
Round 3 (80): Antonio Morrison, ILB, Florida
Round 4 (117): Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford
Round 4 (139): Tyler Higbee, TE, Western Kentucky
Round 5 (156): Brandon Shell, OT, South Carolina
Round 6 (192): Maurice Canady, CB, Virginia
Round 6 (218): Romeo Okwara, DE, Notre Dame

Carolina Panthers

Round 1 (30): Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
Round 2 (62): Le'Raven Clark, OT, Texas Tech
Round 3 (93): Ryan Smith, CB, North Carolina Central
Round 4 (129): Charles Tapper, DE, Oklahoma
Round 5 (168): Drew Kaser, P, Texas A&M
Round 7 (252): Adairius Barnes, CB, Louisiana Tech

Chicago Bears

Round 1 (11): Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame
Round 2 (41): Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas
Round 3 (72): C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame
Round 4 (106): Yannik Ngakoue, OLB, Maryland
Round 4 (127): Willie Henry, DE, Michigan
Round 5 (150): Cody Kessler, QB, USC
Round 6 (185): Briean Boddy-Calhoun, CB, Minnesota
Round 6 (206): Antwaun Woods, DT, USC
Round 7 (230): Ted Karras, OG, Illinois

Cincinnati Bengals

Round 1 (24): Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame
Round 2 (55): Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida
Round 3 (87): De'Vondre Campbell, OLB, Minnesota
Round 4 (122): Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah
Round 5 (161): Ronald Blair, DE, Appalachian State
Round 6 (199): Graham Glasgow, C, Michigan
Round 7 (245): Juston Burris, CB, North Carolina State

Cleveland Browns

Round 1 (8): Shaq Lawson, OLB, Clemson
Round 2 (32): Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State
Round 3 (65): Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh
Round 3 (77): Caleb Benenoch, OT, UCLA
Round 4 (99): Adolphus Washington, DT, Ohio State
Round 4 (100): Jatavis Brown, OLB, Akron
Round 4 (138): Ben Braunecker, TE, Harvard
Round 5 (141): Connor McGovern, OG, Missouri
Round 5 (172): Tavon Young, CB, Temple
Round 5 (173): Glenn Gronkowski, FB, Kansas State
Round 6 (176): Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fla.)
Round 7 (223): Wendell Smallwood, RB, West Virginia

Dallas Cowboys

Round 1 (4): Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Round 2 (34): Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
Round 3 (67): Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State
Round 4 (101): Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama
Round 4 (135): Eric Murray, CB, Minnesota
Round 6 (189): Quinton Jefferson, DT, Maryland
Round 6 (212): Tyrone Holmes, OLB, Montana
Round 6 (216): Andrew Adams, S, Connecticut
Round 6 (217): Beau Sandland, TE, Montana State

Denver Broncos

Round 1 (31): Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU
Round 2 (63): Devontae Booker, RB, Utah
Round 3 (94): Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
Round 3 (98): B.J. Goodson, ILB, Clemson
Round 4 (136): Jayron Kearse, S, Clemson
Round 5 (144): Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska
Round 5 (157): Kevon Seymour, CB, USC
Round 6 (219): Jay Lee, WR, Baylor
Round 7 (228): Mike Rose, OLB, North Carolina State
Round 7 (253): Alex Huettel, OG, Bowling Green

Detroit Lions

Round 1 (16): Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor
Round 2 (46): Jason Spriggs, OT, Indiana
Round 3 (95): Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State
Round 4 (111): Will Redmond, CB, Mississippi State
Round 5 (151): Cody Core, WR, Ole Miss
Round 5 (169): Beniquez Brown, OLB, Mississippi State
Round 6 (191): Jeff Driskel, QB, Louisiana Tech
Round 6 (202): Justin Simmons, S, Boston College
Round 6 (210): Alex Collins, RB, Arkansas
Round 7 (236): Stephen Anderson, TE, Cal

Green Bay Packers

Round 1 (27): Chris Jones, DE, Mississippi State
Round 2 (57): Jaylon Smith, ILB, Notre Dame
Round 3 (88): Joe Schobert, OLB, Wisconsin
Round 4 (125): Willie Beavers, OT, Western Michigan
Round 4 (131): James Bradberry, CB, Samford
Round 4 (137): Malcolm Mitchell, WR, Georgia
Round 5 (163): Dan Vitale, TE, Northwestern
Round 6 (200): Luke Rhodes, ILB, William & Mary
Round 7 (248): Robby Anderson, WR, Temple

Houston Texans

Round 1 (22): Josh Doctson, WR, TCU
Round 2 (52): Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford
Round 3 (85): Jihad Ward, DE, Illinois
Round 4 (119): D.J. Reader, DT, Clemson
Round 5 (159): D.J. White, CB, Georgia Tech
Round 5 (166): Max Tuerk, C, USC
Round 6 (195): DeAndre Houston-Carson, S, William & Mary

Indianapolis Colts

Round 1 (18): Reggie Ragland, ILB, Alabama
Round 2 (48): Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
Round 3 (82): Kolby Listenbee, WR, TCU
Round 4 (116): Joe Thuney, OG, North Carolina State
Round 5 (155): Bryce Williams, TE, East Carolina
Round 7 (239): Alex Balducci, DT, Oregon

Jacksonville Jaguars

Round 1 (5): Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State
Round 2 (38): Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama
Round 3 (69): Austin Johnson, DT, Penn State
Round 4 (103): Matt Judon, DE, Grand Valley State
Round 5 (146): Blake Martinez, ILB, Stanford
Round 6 (181): Terrance Smith, OLB, Florida State
Round 6 (201): Avery Young, OG, Auburn
Round 7 (226): Ryan Malleck, TE, Virginia Tech

Kansas City Chiefs

Round 1 (28): Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State
Round 2 (59): Jalen Mills, CB, LSU
Round 4 (126): Matt Ioannidis, DE, Temple
Round 5 (162): A.J. Stamps, S, Kentucky
Round 5 (165): Dominick Jackson, OG, Alabama
Round 6 (203): Josh Forrest, ILB, Kentucky
Round 7 (249): Will Ratelle, FB, North Dakota State

Los Angeles Rams

Round 1 (1): Jared Goff, QB, Cal
Round 4 (110): Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State
Round 4 (113): Charone Peake, WR, Clemson
Round 6 (177): Jonathan Jones, CB, Auburn
Round 6 (190): Darion Griswold, TE, Arkansas State

Miami Dolphins

Round 1 (13): Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State
Round 2 (42): Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State
Round 3 (73): Roberto Aguayo, K, Florida State
Round 4 (107): Daniel Braverman, WR, Western Michigan
Round 5 (147): K.J. Dillon, S, West Virginia
Round 6 (186): Alex McCalister, DE, Florida
Round 7 (227): Montese Overton, OLB, East Carolina
Round 7 (231): Kivon Cartwright, TE, Colorado State

Minnesota Vikings

Round 1 (23): Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss
Round 2 (54): Joshua Perry, OLB, Ohio State
Round 3 (86): Jordan Jenkins, DE, Georgia
Round 4 (121): Rees Odhiambo, OG, Boise State
Round 5 (160): Ken Crawley, CB, Colorado
Round 6 (180): Kelvin Taylor, RB, Florida
Round 7 (240): Moritz Boehringer, WR, Germany
Round 7 (244): Marquis Lucas, OT, West Virginia

New England Patriots

Round 2 (60): Carl Nassib, DE, Penn State
Round 2 (61): Leonte Carroo, WR, Rutgers
Round 3 (91): Hassan Ridgeway, DT, Texas
Round 3 (96): Kenneth Dixon, RB, Louisiana Tech
Round 6 (196): Antwoine Williams, ILB, Georgia Southern
Round 6 (204): David Morgan, TE, Texas-San Antonio
Round 6 (208): Jerald Hawkins, OT, LSU
Round 6 (214): Aaron Wallace, OLB, UCLA
Round 6 (221): Greg Milhouse, DT, Campbell
Round 7 (243): Nick VanHoose, CB, Northwestern
Round 7 (250): Jalin Marshall, WR, Ohio State

New Orleans Saints

Round 1 (12): Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
Round 2 (47): Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA
Round 3 (78): KeiVarae Russell, CB, Notre Dame
Round 4 (112): Landon Turner, OG, North Carolina
Round 5 (152): Kenny Lawler, WR, California
Round 7 (237): Jared Norris, OLB, Utah

New York Giants

Round 1 (10): DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Round 2 (40): Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia
Round 3 (71): Deion Jones, OLB, LSU
Round 4 (109): Joe Haeg, OT, North Dakota State
Round 5 (149): Rashard Higgins, WR, Colorado State
Round 6 (184): Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, UCLA

New York Jets

Round 1 (20): Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State
Round 2 (51): Noah Spence, OLB, Eastern Kentucky
Round 3 (83): Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State
Round 4 (118): Jacoby Brissett, QB, North Carolina State
Round 7 (235): Kalan Reed, CB, Southern Miss
Round 7 (241): Elandon Roberts, ILB, Houston

Oakland Raiders

Round 1 (14): Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia
Round 2 (44): A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
Round 3 (75): Darian Thompson, S, Boise State
Round 4 (114): Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA
Round 5 (143): Fahn Cooper, OT, Ole Miss
Round 5 (154): Kentrell Brothers, ILB, Missouri
Round 6 (194): Trevor Davis, WR, California
Round 7 (234): Roy Robertson-Harris, DE, UTEP

Philadelphia Eagles

Round 1 (2): Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
Round 3 (79): Daniel Lasco, RB, California
Round 5 (153): Zack Sanchez, CB, Oklahoma
Round 5 (164): Eric Striker, OLB, Oklahoma
Round 6 (188): Kyle Murphy, OT, Stanford
Round 7 (233): Mike Thomas, WR, Southern Miss
Round 7 (251): Darrell Greene, OG, San Diego State

Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 1 (25): William Jackson III, CB, Houston
Round 2 (58): Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State
Round 3 (89): Jeremy Cash, S, Duke
Round 4 (123): Vadal Alexander, OG, LSU
Round 6 (220): Marquez North, WR, Tennessee
Round 7 (229): Riley Dixon, P, Syracuse
Round 7 (246): Jonathan Woodard, DE, Central Arkansas

San Diego Chargers

Round 1 (3): Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss
Round 2 (35): Robert Nkemdiche, DE, Ole Miss
Round 3 (66): Su'a Cravens, S, USC
Round 4 (102): Jerell Adams, TE, South Carolina
Round 5 (175): Daryl Worley, CB, West Virginia
Round 6 (179): Jack Allen, C, Michigan State
Round 6 (198): Alex Redmond, OG, UCLA
Round 7 (224): Hunter Sharp, WR, Utah State

San Francisco 49ers

Round 1 (7): Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis
Round 2 (37): Joshua Garnett, OG, Stanford
Round 3 (68): Sean Davis, CB, Maryland
Round 4 (105): Devon Cajuste, WR, Stanford
Round 4 (133): Scooby Wright III, ILB, Arizona
Round 5 (142): Josh Ferguson, RB, Illinois
Round 5 (145): Adam Gotsis, DE, Georgia Tech
Round 5 (174): Demarcus Robinson, WR, Florida
Round 6 (178): Stephane Nembot, OT, Colorado
Round 6 (207): Gerald Dixon Jr., DT, South Carolina
Round 6 (211): Harlan Miller, CB, SE Louisiana
Round 6 (213): Victor Ochi, OLB, Stony Brook

Seattle Seahawks

Round 1 (26): Germain Ifedi, OG, Texas A&M
Round 2 (56): Cody Whitehair, C, Kansas State
Round 3 (90): Tyler Ervin, RB, San Jose State
Round 3 (97): Rashard Robinson, CB, LSU
Round 4 (124): Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame
Round 5 (171): Dadi Nicolas, DE, Virginia Tech
Round 6 (215): Travis Feeney, OLB, Washington
Round 7 (225): Ricardo Louis, WR, Auburn
Round 7 (247): Jake McGee, TE, Florida

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Round 1 (9): Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Round 2 (39): Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State
Round 3 (74): Shon Coleman, OT, Auburn
Round 4 (108): Nick Kwiatkoski, ILB, West Virginia
Round 5 (148): Chris Moore, WR, Cincinnati
Round 6 (183): Matt Skura, C, Duke
Round 6 (197): Keith Marshall, RB, Georgia

Tennessee Titans

Round 1 (15): Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State
Round 2 (33): Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech
Round 2 (43): Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State
Round 2 (45): Kamalei Correa, OLB, Boise State
Round 3 (64): Christian Westerman, OG, Arizona State
Round 3 (76): Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor
Round 5 (140): Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina
Round 6 (193): Peyton Barber, RB, Auburn
Round 7 (222): Pearce Slater, OT, San Diego State

Washington Redskins

Round 1 (21): Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
Round 2 (53): Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
Round 3 (84): Nick Martin, C, Notre Dame
Round 4 (120): Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana
Round 5 (158): Brandon Allen, QB, Arkansas
Round 6 (187): James Cowser, OLB, Southern Utah
Round 7 (232): Jordan Payton, WR, UCLA
Round 7 (242): Tevin Carter, S, Utah

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter _@chadreuter_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 