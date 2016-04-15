Reuter mock draft 6.0: Cowboys shore up secondary

The Rams gave up a prince's ransom to go get their quarterback of the future. In three years, we'll find out whether the Rams made the same error that the Redskins did in giving up several picks to move up to draft Robert Griffin III (an error that the Rams greatly benefited from) or if they got a franchise passer to lead the team to the playoffs in a new home. Wentz reminds me of a more athletic version of Matt Ryan.