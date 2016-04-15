Reuter mock draft 6.0: Cowboys shore up secondary

Published: Apr 15, 2016
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

The Rams gave up a prince's ransom to go get their quarterback of the future. In three years, we'll find out whether the Rams made the same error that the Redskins did in giving up several picks to move up to draft Robert Griffin III (an error that the Rams greatly benefited from) or if they got a franchise passer to lead the team to the playoffs in a new home. Wentz reminds me of a more athletic version of Matt Ryan.

Sure, it is possible the Browns won't take a quarterback here. But if they wait until Round 2, there's no guarantee they could get a Connor Cook or whomever they like in that talent tier. Goff's the best quarterback prospect in this draft, in my opinion, so I'll put him in this spot.

Picking Tunsil, considered by many to be the most talented player in the draft, is a smart move if the Chargers want veteran quarterback Philip Rivers and last year's first-round pick, running back Melvin Gordon, to succeed.

Ramsey is too good, and the Cowboys' need at defensive back is too dire, to pass him up. Byron Jones' future is at safety, so Ramsey will take over one side of the field for Dallas for the next decade.

The vast majority of mock drafts around the web include this pairing, and for good reason. The Jags would benefit from Jack's presence at linebacker or safety, depending on how they believe he fits best in their scheme.

A typical pick for Ozzie Newsome and the Ravens, getting great value as the draft plays out. Bosa fills Courtney Upshaw's spot in the lineup, and provides more pass-rush ability.

If San Francisco does eventually send Colin Kaepernick to Denver, it will be tough for the Niners to pass on a mobile, strong-armed prospect like Lynch. Chip Kelly had a lot of success with Nick Foles in his early days with the Eagles, so there's no reason the same can't be had with Lynch.

A complete player, Elliott provides power running, good open-field agility and speed, receiving ability and a willingness to block. You can build an offense around that type of talent.

Tampa Bay desperately needs a playmaker in the secondary, and Hargreaves is just that.

Ereck Flowers should be on the right side of the line, and Stanley's value here as a potential top-notch blind-side protector is excellent.

Remember when J.J. Watt was available at the 11th spot as a five-technique prospect? Buckner could go as high as No. 3 to San Diego, but with three quarterbacks going in the top seven spots, a very talented player will fall out of the top 10.

Cameron Jordan needs help up front pressuring quarterbacks (the Saints had only 31 sacks in 2015), and Lawson should provide a solid second option. He's also strong enough against the run to shore up their equally poor rush defense.

With Hargreaves out of the picture, Miami picks the speedy Jackson to bolster its secondary.

The Raiders' two starting defensive tackles got one sack -- total -- in 2015. A penetrator like Rankins will make Khalil Mack even more dangerous on the outside.

You can't blame the Titans for taking that pirate's booty for the top overall pick. Instead of getting Laremy Tunsil to fill out the offensive line, they take another tough and surprisingly athletic Big Ten offensive tackle to match with Taylor Lewan.

Strengthening the middle of the line should be a good start in revamping the Lions' defense. Billings not only is tough to move, but also quite nimble for his size, making him a tough ask for any interior offensive lineman to handle one-on-one.

Imagine, if you will, Fuller taking advantage of extra coverage on Julio Jones. Scary.

It's hard to look at Floyd and not see a younger version of Trent Cole and Robert Mathis, the Colts' current pass-rush duo. He's a great fit to help take some reps from those guys in 2016, and then take a larger role in 2017.

Whether the Bills go with Lee or Reggie Ragland here would show how much trust they have in second-year player Preston Smith to run the defense from the middle. If they pick Lee over Ragland, Smith probably stays inside. Lee's athleticism allows him to rush the passer as well as make plays in coverage and vs. the run on the outside.

Trading for Ryan Clady might have helped make up for the loss of D'Brickashaw Ferguson ... but can Clady stay healthy? Even if he does, Decker could update the right tackle spot for the Jets right away.

Losing Terrance Knighton hurts Washington's front line, and Reed will collapse the pocket more often on pass plays than "Pot Roast" did.

DeAndre Hopkins works every route in the book on one side of the field, while Doctson stretches the field vertically on the other side? Sounds like a recipe for offensive success for new quarterback Brock Osweiler.

OK, how far is this guy going to fall? I'm not sure ... but whomever picks him will like what they get. The Vikings took advantage of a falling star when they selected quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in 2014. Maybe they'll find another gem this year.

The Bengals get their foil to A.J. Green, which is especially important considering the free-agent losses at the receiver position.

Apple's ideal size, speed and length makes him a solid replacement for Cortez Allen, if the team isn't sure if he will be healthy enough to return early in 2016.

Seattle's offensive line needs an overhaul. Ifedi can play guard or tackle for the Seahawks, using his outstanding length and power to lead the way in the running game.

Picking up Ragland gives the Packers a strong presence inside, allowing Clay Matthews to pick up steam outside. He's not just a plugger, either ... it's easy to see him getting sacks of his own running twists with Matthews or one of their five-technique ends.

Replenishing the talent at guard is crucial for the team's running game and passing attack. Garnett's a monster inside, and moves better than most admit.

Don't be surprised if Green leapfrogs his more well-regarded teammate, Mackensie Alexander, in this draft. Last year, Byron Jones rode good film and a great workout into a late first-round selection (27th overall to Dallas). Green has the athleticism to make the move outside, freeing up veteran Tyvon Branch and stud defender Tyrann Mathieu to work inside.

Jonathan Stewart hasn't managed to stay healthy, so Henry fits the bill as a workhorse able to take advantage of defenses having to account for Cam Newton's arm and legs on every play.

If the Kaepernick trade goes through, the Broncos might wait to get their quarterback until the second or third round. Even if the trade doesn't work out, another team could leapfrog Denver to get Connor Cook. So for now, I'll have John Elway trying to replace Malik Jackson up front to keep their strength a strength -- sometimes that's better than trying to correct a weakness by reaching for a lesser-valued player.

