Reuter mock 8.0: Jack lands with Giants

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach
Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach.
LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists
SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear
Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer
North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle
Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green
Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen
USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler
Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship
Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation
University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."