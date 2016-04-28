 Skip to main content
Reuter mock 8.0: Jack lands with Giants

Published: Apr 28, 2016
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Goff's the best quarterback. The Rams need a quarterback. The transitive property of NFL Draft holds.

Obviously, Sam Bradford thinks this is a quarterback pick. I'll go along with him.

San Diego needs a presence on the defensive line who will free up Melvin Ingram and others to attack the quarterback.

Yes, the pick could be Ezekiel Elliott. Finding Bosa, a pass rusher with strength vs. the run, available here might be too much for Jerry Jones to pass up.

If Jacksonville can get out of this spot, they'll snatch Floyd later in the round. The question is whether they can get what they want for this pick ... and will they still take him if they stay put?

The best player in the draft goes sixth for the second year in a row ( Jets DL Leonard Williams) -- unless Tennessee moves ahead of Baltimore to get him.

Does any team need a cornerback more than the Niners?

Hue Jackson has to see a bit of Joe Flacco in Lynch. If the Browns move back into the teens, they'll want to ensure they can still pick him up.

Stanley plays on the left side. Donovan Smith moves to the right side. Jameis Winston is a happy man.

The Giants will take the value that Jack presents and run with it.

Need a new Matt Forte? Mr. Zeke comes to the rescue!

The Saints are looking for explosion in the middle of the line. Rankins excels in that area.

In November I said Jackson would be this year's Kevin Johnson. Jackson actually beats Johnson's draft position by two spots.

If the Titans can't get back into the top 10 to grab Laremy Tunsil or Ronnie Stanley, they'll take a very good player in Conklin.

Marvin Jones is a good receiver, but the Lions could use more at the position as they try to replace Calvin Johnson.

The Falcons get the coverage linebacker that they desperately needed.

Must. Protect. Luck.

Rex Ryan needs someone who can get to the quarterback. Lawson's relentless nature and strong hands will allow him to get into the backfield often.

Shoring up the team's linebacking corps should be at the top of the Jets' "to-do" list.

Reed is strong at the point of attack and will offers more on passing downs than former Redskins starting nose tackle Terrance Knighton.

DeAndre Hopkins and Fuller create a devastating combination.

I'll go with Thomas over Laquon Treadwell here; either way, Teddy Bridgewater says "thank you very much!"

Coleman, A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert? Now that's a trio that will help a team get over the hump.

The Steelers aren't afraid to pick shorter defensive backs if they can make plays. That's what Joseph does.

Ifedi could play guard or tackle for the Seahawks, who need help all over the line.

How a huge, athletic, strong player like Billings is available here is beyond me. But that's the sort of player the Packers tend to pick at the bottom of the first and second rounds.

The Chiefs still need help on the outside.

Finding a strong interior lineman in the first round would make sense for the Cardinals, who must protect Carson Palmer.

Dave Gettleman decided enough was enough with Josh Norman. I figure he knew he'd have a chance at a corner like Apple or T.J. Green in this spot.

John Elway won a Super Bowl with only adequate quarterback play due to his strong defense. Putting Kaufusi on the edge frees up Von Miller and Co. to do their thing.

