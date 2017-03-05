Reuben Foster to hold meeting with teams to explain incident

INDIANAPOLIS -- Alabama's pro day is set for Wednesday, but for Reuben Foster, Tuesday will be of much more importance.
The Alabama linebacker will make himself available to meet with NFL coaches and scouts for three hours on Tuesday to explain his early ouster from the NFL Scouting Combine, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. A projected first-round pick, Foster grew tired of a wait at the hospital during his medical examination on Friday, and got into a heated argument with a hospital worker before being asked to leave. In a letter his agent sent to all 32 NFL clubs, Foster said he understands combine participation is a "privilege and an honor," and invited them to speak with him in the linebacker meeting room in the Alabama football building from 5-8 p.m. on March 7, per Jones.
That would be a quick turnaround for NFL personnel who will remain in Indianapolis to watch defensive backs go through drills on Monday. But for clubs that have a serious interest in the draft's premier inside linebacker, travel plans might have to be changed. Alabama's pro day is set for Wednesday, although Foster was not going to work out at the combine due to shoulder surgery, and presumably won't work out at the pro day, either.
More important than a workout performance for the senior will be satisfying NFL personnel that the hospital incident was isolated.
Here is the letter Foster's agent, Malki Kawa, sent to all 32 NFL teams:
As you know, a decision was made by the NFL to send Reuben Foster home early from the Combine because of an incident that occurred at the hospital in Indianapolis on Friday, March 3. As a result of that decision, Reuben missed interviews that had been scheduled with 16 teams.
Reuben emailed each of those 16 teams to apologize for missing his scheduled interview with them, and to inform them that he will be available to answer any questions they may have about what happened at the hospital on Tuesday evening between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm in the Linebacker meeting room at the University of Alabama football offices.
We are sending this email out to all teams to make sure that everyone is aware of Reuben's availability on Tuesday evening to discuss the incident, as well as any other questions you may have for him.
If you have any other questions, please contact us. Thank you.