Reuben Foster to hold meeting with teams to explain incident

The Alabama linebacker will make himself available to meet with NFL coaches and scouts for three hours on Tuesday to explain his early ouster from the NFL Scouting Combine, according to NFL Network's Kimberly Jones. A projected first-round pick, Foster grew tired of a wait at the hospital during his medical examination on Friday, and got into a heated argument with a hospital worker before being asked to leave. In a letter his agent sent to all 32 NFL clubs, Foster said he understands combine participation is a "privilege and an honor," and invited them to speak with him in the linebacker meeting room in the Alabama football building from 5-8 p.m. on March 7, per Jones.